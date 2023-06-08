IF THERE’S ONE THING YOU DO THIS WEEK …

Whale of a time: Hermanus FynArts, which starts this weekend in the coastal town near Cape Town, promises art, music, workshops, master classes, wine tasting, fine dining and more.

Cape Town

Hermanus FynArts is a fusion of Festival and Winter School — a blend of visual, intellectual and

creative stimulation with a vibrant social buzz.

It is 10 days filled with exciting events in intimate venues — cozy coffee shops, small art galleries, restaurants, wine cellars and tasting rooms.

This year there are more than 20 art exhibitions — sculpture, ceramics, painting, photography, quilting and glass — complemented by music concerts and recitals, workshops and master classes, tutored wine tastings, pairings and fine dining.

On top of this there will be a wide range of talks, all richly illustrated.

A complimentary hop-on-hop-off bus and three hop-on-hop-off rickshaw bicycles will connect the central exhibitions.

Wine Route Shuttles, at an affordable winter rate, will link exhibitions at participating farms along the Hermanus Wine Route.

It is advisable to book your accommodation for this event well in advance. Visit the Hermanus Accommodation pages to find guest houses, hotels and self-catering places to stay. For Hermanus attractions, restaurants and things to do, see Hermanus Info.

Date & venue: 9 to 18 June in Hermanus, Western Cape.

Johannesburg

Social media goes into a frenzy over pictures of Sarah at a party on the weekend — no one knows quite what she got up to.

When Miss Reef lectures the girls on taking more responsibility for their actions, Buhle becomes enraged that the boys who took the pictures of Sarah have nothing to answer for.

She wages war on misogyny,

however, when she threatens the popular soccer captain Scott and his claim to the school captain title, things get heated.

A website appears, rating the girls on their appearance and shaming them for their actions. Buhle stages a protest to bring attention to the lack of equality in the school.

When They Go Low is a fast-paced, witty and relatable story for the stage tackling everyday feminism and the changing face of teenage sexuality in an online world.

It is a play about young adults, performed by young adults, confronting contemporary socio-political issues with humour, depth and bravery.

After a successful school run, the show has its professional premiere in the Mannie Manim Theatre at the Market Theatre, Joburg, during Youth Month. Tickets are R120 at Webtickets. Performance times: Saturday, 10 June at 3pm and 7pm, Sunday, 11 June at 3pm.