Objects of Desire: In good taste

While some parts of the world turn to Y2K-inspired fashion, or so called “quiet luxury”, sartorialists would rather choose objects, garments and media that speak to a deeper level of culture and conviction.

These are objects for dapper dressers, modern intellectuals and nostalgic romantics.

Scent odyssey

Dreaming of faraway lands? Perhaps you are craving the warmer weather that is so near, yet so far. For that hit of escapism, turn to scent as your vehicle for memories and inspiration for the summer with Amouage, the Omani fragrance house, and its new Odyssey collection. Available through Skins Cosmetics.

One to watch

1908 Perpetual

In the wild world of noisy, chaotic “iced” timepieces drenched in diamonds, tasteful watch-wearers and horology enthusiasts are on the side of classic silhouettes and elegance with a contemporary flair. This year, the Rolex Perpetual 1908 is the timepiece of choice for anyone looking for toned-down opulence. Available through Rolex.

Fluorescent adolescence

Get down on it with super freaks of the 1970s, such as Rick James, Marvin Gaye and Earth, Wind and Fire in the pages of Soul R&B Funk, a compendium by photographer Bruce Talamon. The book gives intimate access to the golden era of soul, R&B and funk music through more than 300 photos of musical legends. Available through Taschen.