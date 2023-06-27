June 26 National Arts Festival diary: Thami Majela takes dance to the future

Thami Majela presents ‘Don’t Let the Sun Set On You Here’. (Mark Wessels)

There are some performances that remind us that sometimes the body is a much better storyteller than words will ever be. That was Thami Majela’s performance in Don’t Let the Sun Set On You Here at the National Arts Festival.

Born in Bloemfontein, the choreographer, creative director, performing artist and dance teacher says that creating this piece did not come without challenges, firstly as an artist as well as with an ensemble.

“I have always worked in an ensemble for other people, which is better. It is the first time I am creating a work for an ensemble, it is very challenging as you have to oversee everything” he says.

Some of Majela’s most prominent work has to be on short films such as iNxeba and Lilith, Lucifer and Eve. His dance pieces give us a glimpse of what it looks like to dance in the future. He also did the bulk of his research at a school he taught at in Tanzania.

“After rehearsal, I would tell the kids about my idea of dancing in the future, and they would give ideas and opinions to which I took into consideration when creating this dance piece,” he says.

Majela says the opinions and thoughts of the children were important because children are honest and, most of all, they are inspirational in a sense that they know exactly why they are dancing.

On stage were elements such as ropes and triangles, as well as a nude colour palette, which suggested Egyptian pyramids and sand dunes. Thin paper at the corner of the stage was lit up. When the dancers stood behind it, it created large silhouettes that symbolise giants from ancient times, creating more mystery around the dance.

Majela started working on this piece when he won the Standard Bank Young Artist for Dance last year, however a lot of his conceptualisation comes from years of work as a dancer.

In addition to the exceptional choreography, there were interesting music elements that elevated this dance ensemble. Percussionist Molawa Mohlakane also used plastic pipes which he beat against different parts of his body, creating a unique sound that formed part of what the dancers were portraying.

That moment was a reminder of the endless possibilities of the body and how it is also a music instrument.

“We are spiritual beings and the body needs to move. If we don’t move, the body deteriorates and I don’t want that, I want to stay alive,” says Majela.