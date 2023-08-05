New radio station making magic in Khayelitsha

KisimaRadio has beaten all setbacks and finally hit the airwaves to impart “vision and purpose” to the youth of Khayelitsha, Cape Town’s largest township.

It’s just before 12:30 on Monday, 31 July, and several of the Kisima staff stand huddled in a modest storeroom fitted out as a broadcasting studio, counting the seconds before going live.

Behind the microphone leading the countdown is Thando “Bra Tee” Ngada, a music director, pianist and now presenter for Kisima’s afternoon drive show, Downtime Fix.

Back in March 2021, Kisima’s co-founder and director, Nosipho Mahlanyana, could barely contain her excitement when she spoke to the Mail & Guardian about the radio station.

But soon after a successful marketing campaign that reached more than 6 000 supporters on Facebook, Kisima was brought to a near halt when a series of setbacks hit the team.

“We had to work against all odds,” Mahlanyana said.

Mahlanyana’s mother, who had heart problems, needed full-time care. Mahlanyana stepped in, leaving her with little time to manage her day job and duties at Kisima.

Another setback that forced the team to set aside their detailed radio programmes was when they had to leave their fully equipped and spacious studio near Spine Road.

The three-room studio allowed Kisima to have a podcast recording and broadcasting studio as well as a reception area. But because of the illegal occupation of land, the electricity boxes were overloaded and were eventually damaged beyond repair.

The area remains without power and running a generator is not viable for the fledgling community radio station. With the lasting effect of Covid-19 and uncertainty of when the radio station would launch, volunteers had to seek opportunities elsewhere, resulting in fewer human resources at the station.

Undeterred by their many problems, Mahlanyana decided to clean out her storeroom, repurposing it as a fully equipped broadcasting studio.

While human resources remain one of the biggest obstacles, the few people who volunteer their time after or before work include a photographer, two marketing interns, presenters, technicians and voiceover artists.

The limited team will deliver 15 programmes a week.

Thandeka Ngoqo heads the programme, The Status Quo, which focuses on people aged 12 to 18. She believes every young person needs to develop a healthy opinion on matters that concern the Khayelitsha community and larger environment.

It is Ngoqo’s first time presenting her own show and although the idea is daunting, she is too excited to give it much thought.

At its core, KisimaRadio wants to create community dialogues about purpose, identity and active citizenry, said Mahlanyana. “We cannot always blame the past. Today I am here. What do I do with this time I am given? Do something you are passionate about, live from within.”

Khayelitsha and its adjacent townships are considered one of the most dangerous places in Cape Town because of gang activities, high levels of extortion and crime syndicates operating there. Crime mixed with poverty, hunger and unemployment are impediments thousands of people face daily.

Baden Powell Drive, a well-known route for many motorists, stretches along Khayelitsha. The road is frequently closed because of protests for housing, job opportunities and basic services.

Mahlanyana says people are angry and resort to protests “because they do not know who they are, their inherent capacity or the potential they have. People need to start having visions for their lives.”

The team behind KisimaRadio reflects resilience, including its two presenters — Ngada and Lubabalo Charlie Dyasi — who were born blind. But this has not stopped them achieving milestones in the music and art industry.

Dyasi, who has worked at different radio stations since 2014, hosts the programme, Voice Box, where he talks to young people during the week, and on Sundays he leads a gospel musical programme.

Ngada and Dyasi make use of a free online screen reader, NVDA, that enables them to hear what people with eyesight can see. Although the app is free of charge, its services are limited and the two hope to get funding for a professional screen reading program.

But nothing stops the team as they are huddled together in the tiny studio. Seven staff members join Ngada behind the microphone anxiously waiting for 12:30 to go live — if it was not for load-shedding it would have taken place at 10:30am.

“It is 12:30 guys, are we going on now?” asked Ngada, his fingers confidently finding the familiar paths around the keyboard and mixer console. He presses the on-air button as the team joins him in the countdown.

Their voices hit the airwaves, and echoing off the studio’s bright orange walls are Dyasi’s words: “Give me music and I can make magic.”