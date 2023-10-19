Hey Neighbour, a global festival in Africa

Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during the Primavera Sound, at the City of Rock, venue of the Primavera Sound Madrid 2023, on June 9, 2023, in Arganda del Rey, Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Brewing company Heineken is taking the Hey Neighbour festival into Africa, hoping to rival iconic international events like Coachella.

To celebrate its 150th birthday, the brewer has stepped in as a headline partner to take the show to locations including Mozambique, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.

The festival features a star-studded lineup of international superstars like Kendrick Lamar, Swedish House Mafia, H.E.R., Khalid, The Chainsmokers and Rema.

In South Africa, they will be joined by local acts such as Mafikizolo, Prime Circle, Zakes Bantwini, Black Motion, as well as Desmond and the Tutus.

The South African leg of the show is spread over three days on 8, 9 and 10 December at the Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria, Gauteng.

Local favourites Mörda, Kelvin Momo and DJ Zinhle will be behind the decks alongside curated live performances from Sho Madjozi, Elaine and Jamie-Lee Sexton.

For the hip-hop lovers, BLXCKIE, Youngsta CPT and A-REECE will hold it down alongside newcomer Real Dan Duminy and Uncle Partytime on the one’s and two’s.

Representing one of the biggest trending genres around the world, Amapiano royalty TXC, Daliwonga, Young Stunna, Tyler ICU and Major League will be repping for the Yanos generation.

Hey Neighbour Festival director, Warren Le Grange, said the partnership with Heineken is all about celebrating good times and unity, which aligns with the spirit of the festival.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Heineken on board as our presenting partner,” said Le Grange.

Heineken committed to promoting inclusivity, diversity and sustainability through good times resonating with the festival values.

“Celebrating 150 years with a festival of this magnitude only seems fitting in the spirit of Mzansi. We are elevating the celebrations with this partnership by allowing everyone to enjoy good times with Heineken, one way or another,” said Heineken’s marketing manager, Marcel Swain.