Andile Bhala on Jozi’s pavement hustles

In the bustling heart of Johannesburg, one man roams the streets with a small camera, seeking to capture the essence of a city in perpetual transformation.

Andile Bhala, 35, a passionate social documentary photographer from Soweto, is the visionary behind the powerful series titled Related to the Pavement.

“I spend a lot more time with my camera than I do with anyone. I use a small camera that allows me to move around spaces, kick stones, greet people, and get to understand what’s happening,” he says.

Fujifilm ambassador Bhala shares the stories of Jozi’s residents, delving into their lives and struggles, and the ever-changing landscape of the city.

Related to the Pavement is a project that has no timeframe, with Bhala dipping in and out of it according to what he sees and how he feels. There’s also no formal exhibition planned, just an open day at August House, in Johannesburg, on 28 October.

Otherwise, his work is on Instagram and gets updated when he has captured images he feels deserve to be seen.

Bhala’s work is intimately tied to the concept of “hustling”, a term that resonates with many who seek to survive and thrive in challenging urban environments. He explains how this relates to his project’s title.

“Another term for hustling is ‘being related to the pavement’ and, for some, spending a lot of time in the city.”

Related to the Pavement began to take shape during the pandemic, which brought a harsh reality — the sudden loss of his livelihood.

“Before Covid-19,” Bhala says, “everything was going well, until Covid hit us, and I could no longer get [photographic] gigs. I had to survive through the smallest amount of money that I had, which was my savings.

“I started questioning … everyone that’s in the city, where are these people going, where are these people coming from, trying to chase these shadows of people that are moving around the city, which is the dance that comes with these shadows.”

Bhala’s work raises questions about why the 137-year-old city, once a very different town, constantly changes. He asks why people are moving in and out, why certain areas are slowly fading away. His mission is deeply personal, a quest for an intimate connection with city and township.

“I’m always seeking this intimate moment with Jozi and Soweto. So, I walk around and start conversations that either end with a portrait or just a conversation, or me photographing a shadow,” he says.

“So, given the concept Related to the Pavement, I try to understand the thin line of knowing people’s moments are sometimes not a street documentary photographer’s business.”

Bhala understands the importance of language as a meeting point for him and his subjects.

“When I was cycling 150km around Soweto for 150 great pictures of men, for me to safely move around the hood, language [was vital] —knowing which language to use in a particular area meant I would be safe.”

He applies that same thinking when navigating the inner city.

As Bhala dives into the heart of the city, he uncovers the stories behind its buildings and their occupants.

He seeks to understand the origins of goods being sold on street corners — from SIM cards to food, from herbs to clothes — and the identities of the customers.

Poverty is a recurring theme and it becomes apparent in his work that the nation is, in many ways, at war with itself.

His camera is not always welcomed as he seeks to capture the city’s essence. People sometimes question his motives, but his art speaks to those who recognise his purpose.

Bhala aims to create a connection between the past, present and future of Joburg, offering a glimpse into the lives of those who call it home.

Bhala’s work can be viewed on the Instagram handle @andilebhala.