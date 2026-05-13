State requests more time to look into Masemola’s finances and verify evidence provided by Matlala

The state is also awaiting financial statements linked to suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, who has been added as accused number 17. Photo: GCIS

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has granted the state’s request to postpone the R360 million Medicare24 corruption case involving senior police officials to 26 June for further investigation.

On Wednesday, state prosecutor Santhos Manilal said the state was verifying information obtained during consultations with accused number one, controversial businessperson Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. The state is also awaiting financial statements linked to suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, who has been added as accused number 17.

“Regarding the consultation with accused number one, the state confirms that those consultations [did occur],” Manilal told the court. “However, as a result of new information emanating from those consultations, it necessitates verification and further investigation.”

Masemola has been added as one of Matlala’s alleged collaborators and is accused of contravening the Public Finance Management Act in his capacity as the chief accounting officer at the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Masemola appeared alongside Matlala, 12 police officials and three company directors in the fraud and corruption case linked to the R360m contract awarded to Medicare24.

Masemola was subsequently suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who appointed SAPS chief financial officer Puleng Dimpane as national commissioner.

Manilal said investigations into Masemola’s finances were at an “advanced stage”, with the state waiting for several bank statements before concluding its financial investigation.

“The state does envisage that the financial investigation related to the verification of a new witness will be concluded within six weeks,” he said.

Manilal added that the state would make the updated docket and additional charges available to the accused on 26 June.

“With regard to the addition of accused number 17, the state intends to recommend ratification of the preamble to reflect accused number 17’s involvement,” he said.

He said the process would be finalised at the next court appearance.

Matlala’s defence requested that he be transferred from Pollsmoor Prison to a detention facility closer to Pretoria. The magistrate granted the postponement and ordered that Matlala be held at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre.

“Accused number one remains in custody and I am endorsing the charge sheet. I will also ensure that the warrant for detention is endorsed so that he be kept at Kgosi Mampuru prison. It seems it is in the interest of this matter, the defence and the state that he be detained at Kgosi Mampuru prison,” the magistrate said.