Political parties cautiously welcome Dimpane’s appointment as Masemola becomes the fourth national police commissioner to be removed

Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane has been appointed acting national police commissioner. (GCIS)

Political parties have reacted cautiously to the suspension of National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and the appointment of Acting Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane amid growing concern over repeated leadership changes in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that Masemola had been placed on precautionary suspension after his appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on charges related to contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

The charges centre on a R360 million SAPS health services contract awarded to a company linked to alleged organised crime tycoon Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

“In consideration of the seriousness of these charges and the critical role that the national commissioner of police plays in leading the fight against crime, I have agreed with General Masemola that he be on precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of the case, to ensure stability and continuity,” Ramaphosa said.

Masemola has become the fourth permanent SAPS commissioner to be removed or leave office before completing a full term, adding to long-standing concerns about instability in the country’s policing leadership.

Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, who serves as the SAPS chief financial officer, has been appointed as acting national commissioner to ensure continuity in operations while legal proceedings continue.

Dimpane is a senior SAPS official who has served as the police’s chief financial officer, overseeing budgeting, expenditure and procurement compliance across the police service.

She has built her career in public administration and financial governance, with experience in auditing and internal control systems in government. Her background is primarily administrative rather than operational policing, with a focus on ensuring financial accountability and regulatory compliance in SAPS structures.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomed both the suspension and the appointment, saying the move was necessary but insufficient.

“This is a necessary step to protect the integrity of the office and to ensure that the SAPS can continue to function while due process takes its course,” Hill-Lewis said.

He added that the situation reflected deeper structural problems in the SAPS leadership.

Hill-Lewis described the national commissioner and a deputy national commissioner’s suspension or placement on leave as evidence of “an institution in profound crisis at the highest level”.

He reiterated the DA’s call for an inquiry into Masemola’s fitness to hold office, arguing that suspension alone did not address accountability concerns.

ActionSA MP Dereleen James said the suspension “adds to a growing pattern of suspensions at the highest levels of law enforcement”.

“The continued reliance on ‘acting’ appointments in critical positions such as the minister of police and the national commissioner undermines stability within SAPS,” she said.

James said that while ActionSA supported steps to protect the integrity of the SAPS, the pattern of reactive interventions reflected “a deeper failure of leadership and oversight”. South Africans could not be expected to accept “a cycle of acting appointments” in key security positions, she added.

The African Christian Democratic Party welcomed Masemola’s suspension, citing the seriousness of the PFMA allegations.

“Equality before the law is non-negotiable and senior public representatives must not only comply with the law but exemplify ethical conduct and sound stewardship of public resources,” said deputy leader Wayne Thring.

He said suspension was appropriate to protect the credibility of the office while legal processes unfolded. He warned that “crime requires decisive, permanent leadership, not interim arrangements”.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said the suspension reflected deeper systemic corruption in the SAPS. The party said Masemola faced four PFMA-related charges linked to the awarding of the Medicare24 contract and that the matter formed part of a broader pattern of corruption in law enforcement.

The case confirmed that corruption in the SAPS was “systemic, institutionalised and politically protected”, the EFF said, criticising what it described as the use of precautionary suspension instead of direct accountability.

RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi said the development highlighted a “deep institutional crisis” in the police service. The party called for a comprehensive overhaul of police leadership, including merit-based appointments, lifestyle audits and stronger oversight of procurement processes.

Forum for South Africa’s national leader Tebogo Mashilompane said the suspension was “cautiously welcomed” but insufficient. He criticised the absence of an inquiry into Masemola’s fitness to hold office, describing it as a missed opportunity for full accountability.

“The refusal to establish an inquiry raises serious questions about what is being shielded and who is being protected,” Mashilompane said.

Masemola, who was appointed in 2022 and had expected to serve until 2027, has denied wrongdoing. “I have not committed corruption … I know I am not guilty and I have done nothing wrong,” he said after his court appearance.

His suspension adds to a pattern of instability at the top of the SAPS, where several commissioners have left office under a cloud.

While Dimpane’s appointment has been accepted as necessary to maintain continuity, political parties have consistently raised concerns that repeated acting appointments and leadership changes are undermining confidence in the country’s police service.