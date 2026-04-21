Police commissioner Fannie Masemola added to corruption case State vs Matlala and 15 Others

Fannie Masemola, the national police commissioner, has denied receiving financial gratification from businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala's contract.

The state intends to make National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola a co-accused in the fraud and corruption case, State versus Vusimuzi Matlala and 15 others, the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court heard on Tuesday.

Masemola has been added as a co-accused in the case involving 12 police officials, three company directors and a R360 million contract awarded to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s company, Medicare24.

Masemola appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court where the state prosecutor requested the matter be postponed until 13 May, when Matlala and his 15 co-accused are due to return to court.

“It is the intention of the state for the accused in this matter to be jointly implicated in the case involving Vusimuzi Matlala and 15 others appearing on 13 May 2026,” said the state prosecutor, advocate Santhos Manilal.

On Sunday, suspended Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner Daphney Manamela accused Masemola of receiving a R5 million bribe from football club Kaizer Chiefs manager Bobby Motaung for protection from corruption charges involving the construction of Mbombela Stadium.

Masemola received a court summons on 25 March to answer for his involvement, as the police’s chief accounting officer, in the irregular contract. Masemola was charged with four counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

“As a result of the addition of Mr Masemola in a matter that is already before the court … the state will need to amend that charge sheet to reflect the accused’s involvement and a new charge sheet will be provided in the next court appearance,” said Manilal.

The accused in the Matlala matter, highlighted by the state, were arrested on Schedule 5 offences which relate to criminal offences. The co-accused, who appeared at court on 25 March, have been released on bail, except for accused number 1, Matlala.

“The investigation against Masemola is at an advanced stage, say for certain aspects of the financial investigation that has to be completed,” Malilal said. “And the delay therein is because we are waiting for bank statements.”

The R360m contract, which was awarded to Matlala’s Medicare24 company in April 2024 to provide medical services within the Tshwane District, was cancelled by Masemola in May 2025 after an audit report found irregularities.

Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has said he first alerted Masemola before the audit report findings.

The Independent Directorate Against Corruption found Matlala’s company had been improperly awarded the contract and subsequently charged Matlala, 12 police officials, three company directors and now the national police commissioner.

South African Police Service section head of quality management Rachel Matjeng has been the most controversial in the group after conceding to a romantic relationship with Matlala, accepting a R300 000 gift and payments for Ozempic medication.

Masemola has denied being involved in the irregular appointment and receiving financial gratification from Matlala’s contract.

He told the police ad hoc committee that he owned four properties — one of which he rented out in Pretoria, another in which he lived and two flats in Cape Town occupied by his elder children while they were attending university.

Appearing on Masemola’s behalf, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane confirmed the new court date of 13 May.