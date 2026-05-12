New nurse graduates in critical care units need better support

Today, 12 May, marks International Nurses Day—a time to recognise the indispensable role nurses play in sustaining healthcare systems worldwide. This year's theme is "Our nurses. Our future. Empowered nurses save lives."

Each year on 12 May, International Nurses Day reminds us of the indispensable role nurses play in sustaining healthcare systems. Yet behind the resilience and dedication of the profession lies a critical, often overlooked problem: how we support new nurse graduates (NNGs) as they transition into some of the most demanding clinical environments, particularly critical care units (CCUs).

New nurse graduates in South Africa often enter the workforce with limited exposure to CCUs during their undergraduate training. While they are qualified as general nurses and midwives, the complexity of CCUs, marked by critically ill patients, advanced technology and rapid decision-making, demands specialised knowledge and confidence that many NNGs have not yet developed.

The limited exposure of NNGs to CCUs is intensified by the national and global shortage of skilled critical care nurses. Accordingly, private healthcare institutions frequently deploy NNGs into CCUs to fill staffing gaps. While necessary, this practice places inexperienced nurses in high-pressure environments without adequate preparation.

My recent master’s study, conducted among permanently employed NNGs in private CCUs in the Western Cape, sheds light on the challenges they face, revealing both systemic gaps and opportunities to strengthen the future of nursing. It explored the empowerment experienced by NNGs.

The study found that insufficient orientation, a lack of mentorship and limited access to support structures leave many NNGs feeling anxious, overwhelmed and underprepared. This disconnect between training and practice mirrors findings from similar South African research, which shows that systemic barriers such as staff shortages and limited resources restrict learning opportunities and professional growth. Much like student nurses struggle to apply theory in practice because of institutional constraints, NNGs face similar challenges when entering the workforce.

Despite these challenges, the study identified key factors that significantly enhance the empowerment of NNGs. Five key themes highlight what is needed to support their transition into practice.

Firstly, structured orientation programmes were identified as being essential. When NNGs received comprehensive introductions to the unit, including equipment, protocols and expectations, they reported increased confidence and reduced anxiety.

Secondly, mentorship and shadowing played a pivotal role. Access to experienced nurses who could guide, support and teach in real time allowed NNGs to develop both competence and clinical judgement. Mentorship was not only a source of knowledge but also emotional support in a high-stress environment.

Thirdly, opportunities for continuous professional development, such as training courses and in-service training, enabled NNGs to build skills progressively. These opportunities created a sense of growth and professional advancement.

Fourthly, supportive workplace relationships were crucial. Positive interactions with colleagues, particularly unit managers and senior critical care nurses, fostered a sense of belonging and psychological safety.

Lastly, access to organisational resources and information, including staffing support, learning materials and clear communication, was fundamental to empowerment. When these elements were absent, nurses felt powerless and frustrated.

Together, these findings support Harvard Business School professor Rosabeth Kanter’s theory of structural empowerment, which emphasises access to opportunity, information, support and resources as key drivers of employee performance and satisfaction.

These findings also matter beyond the experiences of individual nurses. Empowering NNGs is directly linked to patient safety, quality of care and staff retention.

In CCUs, where patients are most vulnerable, nurses’ competence and confidence can significantly influence outcomes. Nurses who feel unsupported or underprepared are more likely to experience stress, burnout and decreased job satisfaction. These experiences not only affect their well-being but also increase the risk of errors and compromise patient care.

In addition, the early experiences of NNGs shape their long-term career trajectories. Negative experiences in CCUs may discourage nurses from specialising in critical care, further exacerbating the shortage of skilled professionals in this field. Conversely, supportive and empowering environments can inspire confidence, foster resilience and encourage retention within the profession.

From an organisational perspective, investing in empowerment strategies is not merely beneficial; it is essential. Structured support systems improve staff performance, reduce turnover and ultimately enhance the efficiency and sustainability of healthcare services.

While my study offers valuable insights into empowering NNGs, it also highlights the need for further research and systemic change.

On this International Nurses Day, celebration must go hand in hand with reflection. Supporting NNGs is not a luxury; it is a necessity for sustaining the nursing profession and ensuring quality patient care.

Healthcare institutions must prioritise structured orientation, mentorship and continuous development. Leaders must foster inclusive, supportive environments where NNGs feel valued and empowered. Policymakers must address systemic barriers that hinder learning and growth.

By investing in the next generation of nurses, we are not only strengthening the workforce but also safeguarding the future of healthcare. As we honour nurses today, let us also commit to creating the conditions they need to thrive tomorrow.

Isabella du Preez is a clinical research coordinator at Cancercare SA. This article is based, in part, on her recent master’s degree in nursing science at Stellenbosch University. The title of her study was “Empowerment in critical care units: Exploring the experience of new nurse graduates”.