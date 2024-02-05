South Africa’s Tyla triumphs at Grammys

Tyla's Afropiano and R&B song Water earned the 22-year-old from Johannesburg the inaugural Best African Music Performance award on 5 February. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, saw the dazzling ascent of South African singer-songwriter Tyla.

Her Afropiano and R&B song Water earned the 22-year-old from Johannesburg the inaugural Best African Music Performance award on 5 February..

Tyla competed in the category alongside Asake and Olamide (Amapiano), Ayra Starr (Rush), Burna Boy (City Boys) and Davido featuring Musa Keys (Unavailable).

Among the three newly introduced categories at the 2024 Grammys, Best African Music Performance stands out alongside Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. Notably, Australian pop sensation Kylie Minogue secured the latter for the track Padam Padam.

Tyla now joins the ranks of South Africans who have clinched a Grammy, including Black Coffee, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Zakes Bantwini and Miriam Makeba.

Taking centre stage in a flowing green dress, Tyla introduced herself to the world: “If you don’t know me, my name is Tyla. I’m from South Africa and last year God decided to change my whole life, so thank you so much to God.

“Thank you to my team, my family. I know my mother’s crying somewhere in here.

“Thank you to the Recording Academy for this category — it’s so important. I know I’m forgetting some things but I won a Grammy,” she said, unable to hide her excitement.

Tyla’s journey to Grammy glory was marked by passion, dedication and an undeniable talent that captured the hearts of fans and critics alike.

The breakthrough for Water began with a viral dance challenge on TikTok, propelling the song to the prestigious Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at an impressive number 7 — the highest position ever achieved by an African female solo artist on the chart.

Water has also been nominated for Best International Song at the 44th annual Brit Awards in London next month.

Tyla is set to release a self-titled album on March 1, 2024, featuring previously released hits such as Truth or Dare, On and On and Butterflies.

This promises to be a monumental year for the up-and-coming superstar. Her world tour from March to May, encompasses 34 dates throughout Europe and North America, solidifying her status as a global sensation.

Tyla’s Grammy win not only acknowledged her musical prowess but is a celebration of resilience and the authentic power of artistry.

As the world eagerly awaits her next move, Tyla’s name is etched in the history of the Grammy Awards, a testament to her talent and the bright path that lies ahead.