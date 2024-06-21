Basha Uhuru under the theme 30 years of creative freedom, Dates for Joburg Art Fair, With-Out Limits at UJ

Bright: Work by Sam Nhlengethwa at last year’s FNB Art Fair.

Johannesburg art fair dates announced

The FNB Art Joburg fair will be returning to the Sandton Convention Centre for its 17th edition from 6 to 8 September.

A cornerstone of Africa’s contemporary art and culture scene, the fair organisers say it plays an integral role in nurturing and sustaining a commercial cultural ecosystem based on the continent and in the diaspora.

A new section of the fair, called GIF, allows galleries to spotlight work by image-makers. As its name suggests, both static and animated images will be on show.

Taking a hybrid approach, where curatorial and commercial interventions meet, the fair is divided into specialised sections: gallery HUB, gallery LAB, MAX, GIF, ETC, AUX and ORG.

In line with its objective of being a quality-focused fair, the gallery HUB pavilion presents internationally renowned galleries that represent institutionally recognised artists.

This extends into the MAX section, where artists from the gallery HUB exhibit large-scale works that would challenge the limitations of more conventional spaces.

Sustaining a culture of access, creation and ownership, the FNB Art Joburg offering promises to cater for a variety of audiences of contemporary art.

Unlimited dance production heads for festival

The University of Johannesburg’s Arts & Culture division, part of the faculty of art, design & architecture, will be participating in the 2024 Vrystaat Kunstefees, from 2 to 6 July.

This year, UJ Arts & Culture will showcase With-Out Limits, a dance production produced in collaboration with its resident dance company, Broken Borders, under the direction of Fana Tshabalala.

This production blends dance and visual storytelling through video-mapping projection, offering a fresh perspective on dance.

Tshabalala remarks that this collaboration is unique for him as he worked closely with a lighting designer and a videographer to create a seamless and meaningful experience.

With-Out Limits tells the story of a young man from a rural village who becomes disillusioned with the corporate world and retreats instead into an imaginary natural world.

Catch the Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival

This year’s Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival, on at Johannesburg’s Constitution Hill from 27 to 29 June, looks set to be a joyful experience.

This year’s theme — 30 Years of Creative Freedom — will put the spotlight on the pivotal role of young people in creative and social movements.

The festival boasts an impressive line-up of musicians who will perform on the main stage.

Those attending can anticipate performances from headliners such as Kabza De Small, Mörda, Sjava, Amagugu Ezwe, Kujenga and Nadia Nakai.

Freedom now: Kabza De Small will perform at Basha Uhuru.

Festival-goers can also look forward to a special guest performance by this year’s Basha Uhuru Music Legacy Award winner, Alaska. This accolade recognises exceptional contributions to the South African music scene and Alaska’s performance is sure to be a highlight of the event.