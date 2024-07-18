DIARY: A jewellery journey, Herc releases new single, and Mpho Sebina at Untitled Basement

Mpho Sebina is embarking on a global tour titled With Love From Mpho Sebina.

Leeto at UJ’s FADA

The University of Johannesburg’s Faculty of Art, Design, and Architecture (FADA) Gallery has a jewellery art exhibition titled Leeto, which means journey beyond.

This exhibition will be held at the FADA Gallery on the UJ Bunting Road Campus.

Leeto showcases the journeys of 11 UJ Jewellery Alumni who have navigated the complex and competitive South African industry over the last decade. They are Thato Radebe, Khanya Mthethwa, Cailin Ernst, Maryse Castel, Nikiwe Mathebula, Noxolo Mseleku Nonhle Mboee, Argyris Papageourgiou, Mbuso Oscar Zondi, David Dithlako and Mia Mari Hugo.

Leeto tells a story of talent, sacrifice, and resilience, reflecting the artists’ big dreams and journeys beyond their circumstances. This exhibition features a distinguished collection by these conceptual designers, all alumni of the UJ jewellery department, spanning several years.

Herc Cut the Lights new single, Tholakuwe

South Africa musician Herc Cut the Lights, has released his latest single, Tholakuwe. The single features Sjava, Blxckie and Young Stunna. The single is very melodic with the artists merging together very well.

Herc has been the mastermind behind many of South Africa’s biggest hits, including Tshwala Bam remix, Kwenzekile, and Champion Sound.

Herc has collaborated with artists such as DJ Maphorisa, Riky Rick, and Focalistic.

Some of his work has earned him multi-platinum status and two nominations for Producer of the Year at the SA HipHop Awards.

Tholakuwe is a heartfelt musical exploration of love, rendered entirely in vernacular.

This deeply personal project, inspired by Herc’s own experiences, captures the multifaceted nature of love. The song is a celebration of South African culture and the universal language of love, showcasing the best of what South African music has to offer.

Mpho Sebina at Untitled Basement

Mpho Sebina, the soulful songstress known for her rich, acoustic performances, is embarking on an intimate global tour titled With Love From Mpho Sebina. This tour promises to be a unique musical journey, kicking off at Untitled Basement in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on 28 July.

Fans across the globe can look forward to her performances in major cities such as Los Angeles, Gaborone, New York, Cape Town and Nairobi. Audiences will be treated to an enchanting evening with Sebina’s heartfelt renditions of her popular works, including hits from her albums, Neo and Lora, as well as some unreleased works from her forthcoming project Alkebulan.

The singer-songwriter was born in 1989 in the small village of Mochudi in Botswana and influenced musically to artists such as Boom Shaka, Brenda Fassie and Sade.

Sebina has the ability to create an intimate, sophisticated atmosphere, perfect for music enthusiasts and those who appreciate the nuances of acoustic performances.