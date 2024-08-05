Diary: She Fest comes to Constitutional Hill, Soweto’s Buskaid String Ensemble in concert,  Lu Dlamini to perform at UKZN

Musical artist: Buhlebendalo will be performing at She Fest.

She Fest honours women in South Africa

She Fest, hosted at Constitution Hill’s historic Women’s Jail from until 9 August, is a celebration of South African women over three decades of democracy.

Organised in partnership with Love Infinity Media and Sizoya Sibuye Foundation, this nine-day event features a rich programme, including a gala awards dinner, visual arts exhibitions, film screenings and creative industry workshops.

The festival aims to honour 30 women who have significantly affected South Africa’s transformation, with their names inscribed at the Women’s Jail memorial.

It includes an exhibition showing works from institutions such as The Market Photo Workshop, highlighting themes of democracy, freedom, and women’s rights.

• The festival culminates in a free concert on Women’s Day, 9 August, featuring artists such as Buhlebendalo and Teedo Love.

• For details, visit Constitution Hill’s social media platforms.

Instrumentalist Lu Dlamini to play at university

The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music will feature Lu Dlamini, a gifted Durban vocalist and traditional instrumentalist, on Wednesday, 7 August. The event will be at the University of KwaZulu Natal’s Howard College Campus in the Dennis Shepstone Building.

Dlamini, renowned for her unique guitar skills, will be accompanied by an impressive lineup: Zibusiso Makhathini on piano, Ntobeko Shandu on bass, Marius Botha on guitar and Riley Giandhari on drums.

Coming from a musical South Coast family, Dlamini has carved out a distinctive style, showcased on her album Ulimilam. At this event, she will preview tracks from her upcoming album.

This performance holds special significance during Women’s Month, as Dlamini continues to use her music to promote unity and understanding.

Tickets will be R50 for students, R80 for pensioners and R110 for other attendees.

Ensemble to perform in Braamfontein

The Buskaid String Ensemble from Soweto will hold their annual concert at Braamfontein’s Holy Trinity Church on Saturday, 17 August at 3pm.

The ensemble, founded in 1997 by British musician Rosemary Nalden, is celebrated for producing top-tier young black musicians and has toured internationally 26 times.

The concert will feature a diverse programme, including works by black composers Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Florence Price; Ernst Bloch’s pieces and lively numbers by George Gershwin and Béla Bartók.

Top tier: The Buskaid String Ensemble will perform a variety of work at its annual concert.

The ensemble will also perform Afro jazz, kwela and amapiano.

Buskaid, located in Diepkloof, Soweto, is renowned for its significant cultural and community contributions, providing musical education and support to its members.