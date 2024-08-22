What did you do this weekend?

Reely cool: Busi Lethole is the principal protagonist in Epilogue, a film made in just two days as part of the 48 Hour Film Project, which takes place in more than 100 cities around the globe every year.

It’s a cold Saturday night in an empty house in the suburbs of Johannesburg. I hardly feel the coldness though because my heart is warm and fuzzy, bursting with so much joy and gratitude.

I’ve just had one of the most amazing experiences of my life!

Thirteen hours ago, I had arrived in an Uber. The day I had been waiting months for had finally arrived.

A part of me is filled with excitement, but another part is a nervous wreck, wondering if I’ll be able to deliver what the day expects of me.

I walk towards the gate, dragging my gigantic suitcase filled with all sorts of clothing.

I have followed the brief from a message posted in the “Jemini Team” WhatsApp group the previous night that read: “Cast: Please can all cast members (and potential cast members) bring a few outfit options along?

“A mix of casual, formal, trendy outfits and pyjamas or anything else you can think of … It’s better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it.”

It is from Jamaine Krige, producer at Jemini Productions. They are making a movie called Epilogue as part of the rather audacious 48 Hour Film Project.

“Hi. You must be Busi,” a man greets me and, as we shake hands, he introduces himself as Kofi Zwana. He is a film director and Krige’s boyfriend.

Like a gentleman, he takes my suitcase and leads me into the yard where two other cast members are seated. He gives me a quick synopsis of the film we’re about to shoot and edit — in 48 hours.

In walks Krige, who had delivered the news the previous night that I would be the lead in Epilogue. That definitely added more nerves.

We hug and she gives a brief description of Jamie Porter, the character I’ll be playing.

I think to myself: “This is the moment I’ve been waiting for!”

She tells the cast — consisting of me, Ismail Skhosana (Jamie’s brother) and Mncedisi Hadebe (her husband) — to develop our characters and to help each other to establish the relationship they have.

After 30 minutes or so, I’m in my first outfit of the day. I step onto the set, take a huge breath in and say a quick prayer.

I then hear the magic words: “Lights, camera and action!” shouted by director Zwana and I instantly go into beast mode.

I feel like Serena Williams in a Wimbledon final. I am no longer Busi Lethole. I am Porter … Jamie Porter.

Epilogue is part of the thrilling 48 Hour Film Project — 48HFP —held annually in more than 100 cities around the world.

It brings together filmmakers and challenges them to create — write, shoot, edit and deliver — a short film … over the course of just a weekend!

“The big payoff is seeing your masterpiece on the big screen at a local theatre,” explains Nisha Frimpong, one of the event organisers.

“Every film that is made is shown. There is nothing better than watching a cinema audience react first-hand.”

This excitement is compounded by the fact that this is a competition, explains organiser Phillip Overbeek:

“At the city awards event, the winning films, as determined by local judges, are announced. More than a dozen awards are given, including the top prize — Best Film.”

Our movie, Epilogue by Jemini Productions, along with all the other Joburg teams’ creations, will be screened from 23 to 25 August at Ster-Kinekor at the Mall of Africa.

The winners compete for the top spot globally at Filmapalooza in Lisbon, Portugal this year, where the winning teams from across the world showcase their masterpieces. These films also have a shot at making their mark at the Cannes Film Festival Short Film Corner.

After 13 long hours and seven outfit changes, I hear the words I honestly didn’t want to hear: “And it’s a wrap,” from Zwana.

I am standing here with my thoughts, reflecting on the feat the Jemini team has just pulled off.

Everything I have learnt from my acting lessons has finally been put to the test. Every bit of it was nothing short of amazing.

Tired as I am, I feel I could go for another 13 hours.