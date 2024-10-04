Diary: Design Week South Africa kicks off, African Women artists shine in London, look out for the inaugural Hazendal Festival

Showcase: Zanele Kumalo will take part in Design Week South Africa, which will be on in Joburg and Cape Town

Events galore at the first Design Week South Africa

The inaugural Design Week South Africa will offer an exciting line-up of events and experiences celebrating local design, from 10 to 13 October in Johannesburg and 24 to 27 October in Cape Town.

Curated by Zanele Kumalo, associate director of Kalashnikovv Gallery, it promises to connect local talent with opportunities.

Kumalo notes: “I’m excited to engage with creative communities and showcase Johannesburg as a cultural hub.”

Highlights include exhibitions, walking tours and workshops across neighbourhoods like Parktown North and Sandton, furniture brand Tonic’s 25th birthday as well as collaborative launches by TheUrbanative and Something Good Studio.

African women artists shine on London show

From 8 to 13 October, Strauss & Co will present a remarkable exhibition at Pan Maison, near London’s Trafalgar Square, celebrating African women artists.

It juxtaposes pioneering modernists, such as Irma Stern, Ruth Everard-Haden and Maggie Laubser, with contemporary talents like Esther Mahlangu, Penny Siopis and Mary Sibande.

A highlight will be the unveiling of Pondo Smoker (1929), an important work by Stern, unseen for decades.

The exhibition aims to spotlight historically neglected African modernists and the enduring creativity of modern and contemporary women artists.

Featuring works from artists such Georgina Gratrix and Helen Teede, it promises a diverse and inspiring look at African artistry.

Hazendal Festival celebrates the meaning and power of the soil

Vital force: The Hazendal Festival in Stellenbosch will offer live performances and discussions.

Hazendal Festival, a new event in Stellenbosch, taking place from 4 to 6 October, will delve into the life-giving force of soil.

Curated by Khanyisile Mbongwa, the “soil edition” explores soil as an archive of shared stories, guided by the Nguni proverb, “Belele nje, abathulunga.” (They may be asleep, but they are not quiet.)

The weekend offers a line-up of artistic commissions, live performances and discussions. Sculptural works by Thania Petersen and interventions by Sethembile Msezane will showcase the connection between land and culture.

Visitors can also enjoy wine tastings, films and a symposium led by artists and scientists exploring the bond between land, heritage and responsibility.

There will also be workshops for children and culinary delights by chefs such as Vusi Ndlovu.