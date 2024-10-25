Diary: Requiem of Ravel’s Bolero, BMW Art Generation, live scores to silent films

Striking: Cion: Requiem of Ravel’s Bolero was choreographed by Gregory Maqoma.

Cion makes a triumphant return to the Market

After its acclaimed performances both locally and abroad, Cion: Requiem of Ravel’s Bolero is back at the John Kani Theatre, Johannesburg Market Theatre, from 31 October to 3 November.

This special season is part of Vuyani Dance Theatre’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Choreographed by Gregory Maqoma, Cion brings to life the character Toloki, a professional mourner from Zakes Mda’s novels Ways of Dying and Cion. Mda’s work explores South Africa’s transition to democracy, with Toloki embodying themes of death, grief and survival.

Maqoma’s choreography, accompanied by an isicathamiya quartet and the resonant voices of Vuyani’s dancers, is set to Maurice Ravel’s Bolero, creating a striking requiem for the departed. The production offers audiences a period of reflection, healing and hope.

Enjoy a day of art, music, food and fashion

On 2 November the second edition of The BMW Art Generation will take place at Nirox Sculpture Park in Kromdraai, Krugersdorp. Following a successful debut, this year’s event will spotlight contemporary African art, culture and lifestyle through a day of art, music, food and fashion.

Attendees can look forward to art walkabouts, studio visits and a conversation on painting as liberation between artists Mmakgabo Helen Sebidi and Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi, moderated by Janine Gaëlle Dieudji from the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art.

The event also features live performances by Kopano Jazz Collective, Kujenga and headliner Thandiswa Mazwai (pictured). Fashion lovers will enjoy offerings from designers such as Boyde, Viviers and Nao Serati.

Collaborative performance experiment

The Centre for the Less Good Idea will present Sounding Pictures: Live Scores to Short Silent Films, the second edition of its Collations project from 31 October to 2 November.

This unique series of performances, conceptualised by Neo Muyanga, explores the art of sound in relation to silent films, inviting artists to create live, improvised scores to contemporary short films.

Films by artists such as William Kentridge, Milisuthando Bongela-Davis and Penny Siopis will be screened, with musicians like Billy Langa, Daphne Rudolph and Share Cooper responding to the visuals.

The experiment in collaborative performance involves deep listening and improvisation.