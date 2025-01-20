Laughter, legacy and resilience: The story behind Netflix’s Mr Easy Loo

Mr Easy Loo is based on late Soweto businessman Nkopane Sam Matona, who revolutionised sanitation through his mobile toilet business, a first in the townships in the Eighties.

One of my favourite genres, be it in literature or film, is true-life stories. Biographies and biopics, based on larger-than-life figures hailing from the townships and rural areas, are especially inspiring to me.

For writers and filmmakers alike, finding that sweet spot between fiction and real events is the catalyst to a great viewing and learning experience.

To achieve such, input from the different parties close to the film’s subject is necessary. If such input is not forthcoming, it doesn’t lead to a great biopic. Not so for the latest Netflix addition Mr Easy Loo, where the family was extensively involved in the development of the film.

Mr Easy Loo is based on late Soweto businessman Nkopane Sam Matona, who revolutionised sanitation through his mobile toilet business, a first in the townships in the Eighties. Produced by powerhouse Black Brain Pictures, the film pays homage to one of South Africa’s most successful modern self-made businessmen, who died in 2008, aged 54.

“We were involved in the sense that we gave the background story and how my mother and father met and how they both built Easy Loo,” says daughter, Lerato Matona.

In an exclusive interview with the Mail & Guardian. Lerato says the family played a crucial part in the research and story development.

“Black Brain Pictures was super respectful and mindful. They literally consulted on more than we expected. It was a wonderful relationship and experience. Without our involvement, they would not have had a film.”

She tells me that the conversation about developing the film was started by her younger brother Nthato Matona, who was a high school friend of Mpumelelo Nhlapo, one of the film’s executive producers.

Soweto-born Mandla Ngcongwane, the film’s director and executive producer, adds that he wanted to tell an inspirational story about someone he knew and revered.

During our interview, Ngcongwane, popularly known as Mandla N says, “Growing up, I used to see Mr Easy Loo, and also I went to school with his son, so we were always inspired by his wealth.”

Knowing the family made the development process smoother. “Because the film is based on a true story, we needed to package it and make sure it’s appealing for our South African audiences, so the Matona family blessed us with the licence.”

Soweto-born Mandla Ngcongwane, the film’s director and executive producer

A true story with comedy and style

The film has a comedic, theatrical style, with thespian Audrey Poo as Sam Matona. Other stage and TV actors, such as Molefi Monaisa, who plays Sam’s uncle, and Sibulele Gcilitshana, who plays his wife Francina, add to the theatrical flair.

Ngcongwane says he wanted to tell a story with apartheid as the backdrop but without putting off South African viewers.

“You know, when you think of apartheid stories, it is often so triggering that we don’t even want to watch anymore,” he says.

“So, choosing this style made it a lot better — it brought in a lot more humour while carrying an inspiring message. It was more how to treat the apartheid context but make it palatable to a young guy who has never experienced such brutal times. Hence, I chose a theoretical and situational comedy while telling an inspirational story.”

Regarding the heavyweight cast of the film, Lerato says the Matona family gave Black Brain the space to do what they do best.

“All we had to do was trust the process and we are thrilled we did just that. Aubrey and Sibulele really brought our parents back to life for a moment.”

Mr Easy Loo was shot in Mzimhlophe and Orlando West in Soweto and Mandla N and the team worked tirelessly to recreate the mood of the Seventies and Eighties. From the Kofifi-style fashion to vintage cars, the creators needed to deliver a convincing picture.

Doing a period piece is never easy, Mandla N says, commending the art and wardrobe department for their hard work.

“Funny enough, the biggest challenges would be the satellite dishes on the different houses, though we chose good locations with old houses representative of that era. Our art department would go up there with blankets and cover all the satellite dishes,” he says, chuckling.

With the exception of Miriam Makeba’s Lakutshon’ Ilanga, I felt there was insufficient South African music in the film that captured the times. This was a missed opportunity to showcase golden sounds to the global market. However, the well-composed original songs by Black Brain, led by Ngcongwane and Kurt Slabbert, lend a commendable comedic tone to the film.

Lerato Matona

Homage to unsung black entrepreneurs

With joyous sounds swinging wall to wall during the watch party to celebrate Mr Easy Loo’s premiere on Netflix in December, the Matona family are delighted with Black Brain’s efforts.

“I could never thank Black Brain Pictures enough for telling my late father’s story,” says Lerato Matona. “Even though we could only get a glimpse of what my father did, it also gives an opportunity for our kids to know what their grandparents did.

“Overall, these kinds of stories must be told to motivate aspiring entrepreneurs and township communities. I was touched and felt so proud of my late father’s work being recognised and portrayed so well in the movie.”

Recounting the achievements of unsung heroes from the townships is what Ngcongwane aims for.

“I think it’s about time for us to tell the stories of our heroes, especially heroes that come from townships like Soweto, where I am from.

“As black people, we don’t always have to tell stories about us being gangsters and poor — we need inspiration now and then. This is why I chose to tell this story because it was very close to my heart.”

There have been many books and documentaries based on key figures — mainly politicians and entertainers — but the South African film industry hasn’t produced many biopics, particularly about the experiences of township entrepreneurs.

Considering not much information is available on Google about Sam Matona and his business ventures, this film has shone a necessary light on an inspirational life worth knowing about.

Such stories are necessary in highlighting how black entrepreneurs were able to push against colonial and apartheid discrimination to build successful enterprises for their families and communities.

It dispels the notion that wealthy black business people only existed post-apartheid, mostly propelled by political connections. In a country with a high rate of unemployment and despondency among graduates, it is such stories that encourage resilience and bravery.