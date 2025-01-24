Diary: Sara Buijskes at Heritage Foundation, Queertopia.za returns, Joe Kay brings Soulection to Jozi

Sara Buijskes: Joburg’s first woman commercial photographer.

Exhibit of pioneering woman photographer’s work

The Johannesburg Heritage Foundation will present an extraordinary exhibition celebrating Sara Buijskes, Johannesburg’s first woman commercial photographer. A trailblazer with a 65-year career, Buijskes exhibited internationally, won numerous awards, and ran a thriving portrait studio. Despite her remarkable achievements, her legacy faded — until now. This exhibition, featuring photos from Michael de Nobrega’s collection, breathes new life into Buijskes’ work. De Nobrega’s chance discovery in a Mossel Bay antique shop sparked a renewed appreciation for this forgotten pioneer. The exhibition launches on 24 January, at Rand Club, 33 Loveday Street, Johannesburg. Renowned photo historian Carol Hardijzer will give a talk on Buijskes’ life and legacy. Prints will be available for purchase.

Book your spot via Quicket or contact the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation office at 060 813 3239 or [email protected].

Ego Ella May to headline this year’s Queertopia.za

Joburg’s queer festival, Queertopia.za, is back on 1 and 2 March at Constitutional Hill, promising a weekend of music, art and celebration. This year, the festival welcomes international sensation Ego Ella May, whose jazz, R&B, and neo-soul blend has earned global acclaim, including a Mobo Award for Best Jazz Act in 2020. Joining her will be local favourites such as Bongeziwe Mabandla, Langa Mavuso, Zoë Modiga, and Dato Seiko, alongside DJs and emerging talents. Attendees can also enjoy art installations, food stalls and wellness experiences, in an inclusive and judgment-free atmosphere. Founded by Andiswa Dlamini and Kefiloe Siwisa under Other Village People, Queertopia.za celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community’s resilience and diversity.

Tickets start at R350. Go to Queertopia.za to book.

Joburg set for Soulection musical feast

Turn up your radio: US DJ and music producer Joe Kay will present Soulection in Johannesburg, uniting various sounds and cultures.

Prominent DJ and music producer Joe Kay is bringing Joburg’s first Soulection show to music lovers, after its success in Cape Town earlier this month. Soulection is a music curation platform and radio show which he co-founded. It is recognised for curating a community of artists who bring together various sounds and cultures. Hailing from Los Angeles, Kay is known for his contributions to electronic music, hip-hop, R&B and soul. The DJ, who has worked with a wide range of artists, blends different music genre styles in innovative ways to create a unique sound. The Soulection and Friends show will take place in New Doornfontein on Sunday 26 January. On X, Kay said: “A portion of our proceeds will also go back to families in need who have been impacted by the LA fires.”

Tickets are available on Howler for R200.