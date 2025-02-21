Diary: Investec Cape Town Art Fair, Protest theatre classic returns, Ayanda Jiya in Durban

Paint the town red: About 30 000 people are expected to view the work of more than 120 exhibitors at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair.

Cape Town Art Fair is back for its 12th edition

Africa’s largest art fair, the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, returns from 21 to 23 February, bringing together more than 120 exhibitors, 30 000 visitors and 10 000 VIPs at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. As a major platform for galleries, collectors, curators and artists, the fair fosters global connections while showcasing the vibrancy of contemporary African art. Now in its 12th edition, the event continues to be a bridge between the fast-growing African art market and the international art scene, offering an immersive experience in one of the world’s most dynamic creative capitals.

Bookings: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/EventCategories.aspx?itemid=1556715130.

Wathint’ abafazi, wathint’ imbokodo

A defining work of South African protest theatre, You Strike a Woman, You Strike a Rock will be returning to the stage on 22 February at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein. Originally created in 1986 by Phyllis Klotz and an ensemble of performers, the play remains a powerful exploration of gender, resilience and survival under apartheid. Following the lives of three women who are navigating a harsh and unjust world, the story highlights the sacrifices and strength of those left behind by the migrant labour system. With themes still relevant today, this landmark production is directed by Rorisang Matube and stars Ziaphora Dakile, Kitty Moepang, and Barileng Malebye.

Bookings: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1485714359.

Ayanda Jiya brings Ayandastand Love Tour to Durban

Soul and R&B artist Ayanda Jiya will perform the first Twosday concert of the year at the Centre for Jazz and Popular Music at UKZN on 25 February. Celebrating 15 years as an independent musician, she is set to release a new album and embark on a nationwide tour. Recently nominated for a SA Music Award for best soul/R&B album, Jiya will share her journey, challenges and lessons in an intimate performance. Supported by Concerts SA, Southern African Music Rights Organisation, and others, the tour creates jobs for musicians and crew while bringing music to fans.

Bookings: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1563347604.