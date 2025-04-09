Lebo M’s legacy goes live

Circle of life: Producer, songwriter and vocalist Lebo M, known for his work on The Lion King, is holding a concert in Cape Town on 18 April. Mi Casa, Soweto Gospel Choir and German film-score composer Hans Zimmer will be among the guests. Photo: Lesedi FM

When one thinks of the sounds that have shaped cinema and global culture, few names resonate as deeply as that of Lebohang Morake.

Known to the world as Lebo M, the South African producer, composer and vocal mastermind has a career that has transcended borders and genres, creating a legacy that lives on in the melodies and rhythms of his work. From The Lion King to the Oscar-nominated short film The Last Ranger, Lebo M has firmly etched his name into the annals of film history, cementing his place as one of South Africa’s most celebrated musical exports.

“It has never been easy but I have always believed in the music and that has been carrying me and has been with me throughout my career,” he says.

Now, after his recent return from the Oscars in Los Angeles, where he was recognised for his contribution to The Last Ranger, Lebo M is set to take his legacy to new heights with the announcement of Lebo M Live, a one-of-a-kind concert experience that will showcase his musical journey.

The show, to take place on 18 April at the Grand Arena in Cape Town, is set to be an immersive, unforgettable experience for both fans of his work and new audiences alike.

“I have called on all the musicians I have respected and loved to be a part of this moment with me — Mi Casa, Soweto Gospel Choir and German film-score composer Hans Zimmer as special guests,” he says.

The concert promises to be a celebration of the music and craft of one of South Africa’s most prolific musical figures.

At 60, Lebo M has reached a pivotal time in his career — one where the accumulated experiences, accomplishments and lessons learned over the decades are brought to the forefront in a celebration of his legacy.

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian, Lebo M opened up about the inspiration and motivation behind the concert, revealing that the idea for such a grand showcase has been in the back of his mind since he was a teenager.

“Since I was a kid, when I first entered the stage, the thought of having such a concert has always been there.

“But you go on and do other things, and, however, a small voice always reminds you of this dream you have.”

The composer goes on to explain that the dream took more concrete shape about three years ago, when he began to focus on how to structure the concert, who he wanted to share the stage with, and where the event should take place.

With the goal of honouring his past while simultaneously pushing the boundaries of what South African music could achieve, Lebo M Live promises to be a testament to his growth as an artist and a visionary.

“I have built a career on the premise of forming an everlasting sound that I have always hoped will transcend time. Now I get to do this on stage in my own country,” he says.

The concert will not simply be a retrospective of his greatest hits, although those will undoubtedly be a focal point.

Instead, it will delve deep into the evolution of his artistry, touching on everything from the songs he first penned as a teenager to tracks he has yet to share with the world.

Lebo M is clear that this concert is not just a showcase — it’s an immersive, multi-layered performance that reflects his technical mastery as a producer and composer.

“It will represent an evolution of Lebo M, from all the hits to the unreleased songs.

“More than anything, this will be a very technical concert because that is just who I am at the core — very technical about my sound and music,” he shares.

The show, as Lebo M describes it, will be an audio-visual extravaganza that combines the grandeur of live performance with the intricacies of musical production.

For a man whose career has been marked by his pursuit of perfection in every note and arrangement, it is no surprise that he is determined to ensure that every aspect of the concert speaks to the high standards of South African music.

Lebo M is no stranger to the global stage. His contribution to the original soundtrack of The Lion King, which came out in 1994, became a milestone in his career. His hauntingly beautiful African-inspired compositions struck a chord with audiences around the world and earned him multiple accolades.

The producer also views this concert as an opportunity to send a message about the potential for South African music to compete at the highest levels of international entertainment.

“Hopefully, my concert, which is the only concert I have ever had, makes a statement that we can actually produce products with high quality,” Lebo M says.

“With the right mindset, and the right financial support, we can deliver a globally competitive product.”

This vision of South African music being on par with international standards has been a driving force in his career.

Whether it was his work on The Lion King, his collaborations with artists such as Zimmer, or his continued commitment to creating authentic African soundscapes, Lebo M has shown time and again that South African music can speak the universal language of emotion, passion and power.

As the concert approaches, it’s clear that this is not just a moment for Lebo M to celebrate his legacy but also a powerful statement about what is possible when artists from diverse backgrounds and genres come together to create something extraordinary.

For a man who has spent his life shaping the soundtrack of South Africa’s cultural landscape, this concert represents a culmination of years of hard work, vision and musical innovation.

In the words of Lebo M himself, “This has been a long time coming.”

It will be more than worth the wait.