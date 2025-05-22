Diary: Jembaa Groove in Southern Africa, Lady Zamar release new single, enjoy Hey Hillbrow! Let’s Dlala!

Electrifying: Jembaa Groove, based in Berlin, Germany, is bringing their sound to Cape Town, Johannesburg and Mbabane.

Jembaa Groove to tour Southern Africa

The Goethe-Institut, in partnership with The Dig Global (South Africa) and Jazz refreshed (UK), brings the Berlin collective Jembaa Groove to Southern Africa for the first time as part of this year’s Afrodiaspora Connection.

Riding high on the success of their acclaimed 2022 debut album Susuma, the band is taking their genre-bending sound on tour across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Mbabane.

Led by Ghanaian vocalist-percussionist Eric Owusu and German bassist/producer Yannick Nolting, Jembaa Groove seamlessly blends Seventies Ghanaian highlife sounds with jazz, soul and Afrobeat, offering a bold reimagining of African diasporic music.

With past collaborations including legends like Tony Allen and Ebo Taylor, and performances at SXSW and BBC Maida Vale Studios, they bring a polished yet raw energy to the stage.

Catch them live this Africa Month — their rhythm is global, their sound unmistakably fresh.

Lady Zamar releases Russian Roulette

Lady Zamar returns with a striking new single Russian Roulette, marking a fearless leap into her summer era.

The award-winning South African singer, songwriter, and producer delivers an emotionally rich track that’s as playful as it is poignant — built around a friendship dancing dangerously close to romance.

Known for her genre-defying artistry, Lady Zamar leans into Afrobeat, house and soul influences while blending cinematic storytelling with a polished pop sensibility.

The song’s standout moment? A bold switch to West African pidgin, underscoring her pan-African evolution. With a hook that channels the thrill of Truth or Dare, Russian Roulette invites listeners into a world of vulnerability, desire and high emotional stakes.

Listen on all streaming platforms.

Hey, Hillbrow! Let’s Dlala

Dancing in the streets: A parade will take place, starting from the Windybrow Arts Centre in Hillbrow, on Saturday 24 May.

This Africa Month, the streets of Johannesburg come alive with the return of the vibrant Hey Hillbrow! Let’s Dlala! street parade, happening on Saturday 24 May.

Starting at 10am at The Windybrow Arts Centre, the sixth edition of this annual celebration promises a kaleidoscope of sound, colour and community.

The parade winds through Hillbrow and Doornfontein, led by the Ezase Vaal Brass Band and featuring aerial spectacles from The Cirk.

The post-parade music concert promises live sets by Thamsanqa Vuthela Band, Mozambique’s The Dizzy Brains and Styles Da Deejay from The Creators Room.

Curated by Tamzyn Botha and Daniel Buckland, and supported by a host of grassroots organisations, and featuring recycled costume creations by the African Reclaimers Organisation, Hey Hillbrow! transforms urban space into a playground of joy, art and protest. — Lesego Chepape