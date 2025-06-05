Diary: The Black Circus of the Republic of Bantu, Rowlene’s Moments After and Altman’s take on Stevie Wonder

Miriam Altman

Black Circus performance lands in Johannesburg

The Market Theatre is set to ignite conversation and awaken the soul with The Black Circus of the Republic of Bantu, a searing performance art installation by NYC Bessie Award winner Albert Ibokwe Khoza, directed by the acclaimed Princess Zinzi Mhlongo.

Running for a strictly limited season from 13 to 29 June, this internationally celebrated work lands in Johannesburg after powerful showings across Amsterdam, Liverpool, New York and Barcelona.

With only eight performances over weekends, the piece confronts the haunting legacy of ethnological exhibitions, exploring the brutal history of black objectification through a performance that is as confrontational as it is cathartic.

Khoza’s visceral embodiment rips into the institutionalised commodification of black bodies while calling for spiritual reclamation.

This is more than theatre — it is a reckoning, a ritual and a reclaiming of dignity. Don’t miss your chance to witness this extraordinary work.

Tickets available at Webtickets.

Rowlene releases her new track Moments After

Rowlene makes a powerful return with her new EP Moments After, now streaming on major platforms via ONErpm. The six-track project is a soulful, emotionally layered journey through heartbreak, reflection and healing. Featuring previously released charting singles Breakaway and Don’t Give Up on Me, the EP showcases the South African Music Awards-nominated artist’s evolution as a musician and as a woman reclaiming her space.

Blending alt-R&B tones, warm harmonies and live instrumentation, Moments After is a vulnerable yet grounded offering from one of South Africa’s standout voices. Each track unpacks a different stage of emotional recovery, turning pain into purpose.

Rowlene describes it as “the most ‘me’ I’ve ever sounded”, a testament to her newfound artistic freedom and personal growth.

Cape Town fans can catch her live at the official EP release party on 12 June at North North Social Club. Tickets are available now.

Altman’s jazz-inflected take on Wonder track

Cape Town’s jazz scene gains a bold new voice as Miriam Altman releases her second single, a rich, jazz-inflected take on Stevie Wonder’s Don’t You Worry ’Bout a Thing.

Known for her leadership in economics and thought-provoking TED Talks, Altman returns to her musical roots with poise and depth, reimagining this classic through her powerful three-octave range and expressive vocal tone.

Her version invites listeners into an intimate conversation between voice, piano and bass — playful, dynamic and soulfully modern.

Following the warm reception of her debut single The Train, which earned placement on Mzansi Jazz and Apple Music’s New Music Daily, this release cements her status as one of South Africa’s most compelling new jazz talents.

Altman’s arrangement brings emotional nuance and technical mastery to a song that celebrates resilience, connection and joy.