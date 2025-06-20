Diary: Mikhaela Faye releases Gaslighter,  Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival kicks off in June and award winning play The Hyena’s Tuckshop at The Market Theatre

Foretaste: Mikhaela Faye’s recent EP comes ahead of a new album.

Press play on Mikhaela’s new track and feel the fire

Cape Town’s genre-bending alt-pop rebel Mikhaela Faye is back with Gaslighter, a punk-tinged breakup anthem that’s equal parts catharsis and chaos.

Drenched in early-2000s nostalgia — think Avril Lavigne, Blink-182, Sum 41 — the track flips the script on toxic love with sugary hooks and just enough bite.

Born from a long-overdue “aha!” moment after dating a narcissist, Gaslighter is the first time Mikhaela says she could write about the experience without being consumed by rage.

Produced with Josh Berry of Honeymoan in a game-like creative process, the song captures that perfect mix of unfiltered emotion and playfulness.

It’s the first taste of her upcoming EP I’m Bored, which she describes as “hyperactive escapism” — a wild, fast-paced sonic ride.

Since the more introspective days of her debut Not Now Later, Mikhaela’s sound has exploded.

Gaslighter is streaming everywhere now.

Be at this freedom festival – entry is free!

Johannesburg’s most dynamic celebration of youth, creativity and culture returns as Constitution Hill’s Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival and kicks off its 2025 edition with fresh energy and an expanded programme.

Since 2012, Basha Uhuru has honoured the spirit of 1976 while empowering today’s youth.

Anchored by the theme Celebrating The Legacy Of Creative Expression, this year’s festival marks Youth Month with a powerful mix of inspiration, learning and connection through The Creative Conference.

Don’t miss the electrifying Amapiano Africa Summit on 28 June, now in its third edition, spotlighting one of SA’s most influential music movements through workshops, panels and live performances.

The Films of Freedom showcase takes over the Women’s Jail on 27 June with student and professional films tackling youth and politics.

Then gear up for summer as The Sounds of Freedom Music Festival heats up the city on 13 September.

Lively production for kids tackles serious themes

Child’s play: The award-winning The Hyena’s Tuckshop is on at the Market Theatre precinct this month.

Joburg parents, grab your little ones and head to The Market Theatre this month for a bold and brilliant children’s theatre experience that promises laughs, music and lessons that last a lifetime.

The Hyena’s Tuckshop, the award-winning play by Mongezi Ntukwana, starts the Kippies Fringe programme curated by The Art Cave from 26 to 29 June, with only five performances in the intimate 50-seater next to the Market.

It’s a riot of rhythm, colour and clever rebellion as a sly hyena sells dodgy snacks at sky-high prices — until one sharp rabbit dares to stand up to him.

Inspired by issues around food safety in schools, this playful production tackles serious themes with heart, humour and unforgettable pantsula-infused dance.

Winner of Best Script and Best Director at this year’s Young Directors Festival, The Hyena’s Tuckshop is a lively, powerful lesson in courage and justice.

Tickets via Webtickets.