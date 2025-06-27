Diary: National Arts Festival, Thandiswa live at the Lyric, Sisonke Afrohouse

Thandiswa Mazwai returns to the stage for an intimate, soul-stirring performance at The Lyric Theatre. (Photo supplied)

Festival returns with fresh fire and fearless talent

For 11 days this winter, Makhanda becomes the beating heart of South African creativity and artistic innovation as the National Arts Festival lights up the Eastern Cape until 6 July.

A staple on the cultural calendar since 1974, the festival has long been a space for protest, play and powerful storytelling — and this year is no different.

The programme honours Youth Month by spotlighting bold new voices through the Standard Bank Young Artist Awards.

Six trailblazers — Asanda Ruda, Siya Charles, Muneyi, Calvin Ratladi, Modise Sekgothe and Nyakallo Maleke — will debut genre-pushing work across theatre, music, jazz, dance, poetry and visual arts.

It’s a testament to the resilience and brilliance of South African youth and a celebration of the art that helps us reflect, reimagine and rise.

Visit nationalartsfestival.co.za for tickets and programme info.

Thandiswa live at The Lyric for one night only

Thandiswa Mazwai returns to the stage for an intimate, soul-stirring performance at The Lyric Theatre on 29 June at 7pm, marking a year since the release of her fourth studio album Sankofa.

Joined by a stellar jazz quartet, she will journey through songs from Sankofa and Belede — two albums steeped in memory, lineage and fierce artistry. Expect stories of mentorship, movement and music, with nods to the likes of Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela.

The show offers a celebration of pan-African sound, with reinterpretations of protest jazz classics and new material.

Tickets at Webtickets — book here.

Sisonke – Get together for an Afrohouse event

Sisonke — We Are Together, an Afrohouse music event, is set to launch this weekend. The event is an experience rooted in unity, rhythm, culture, and energy.

Sisonke, which means “we are together” in isiZulu, aims to connect music lovers through sound. The event will take place at The Nest in Johannesburg on Sunday 29 June from 2pm to 11pm.

“Sisonke brings together the immersive power of Afrohouse music and a carefully curated community experience.

“With an emphasis on premium, intimate settings, each Sisonke event offers a deep, soulful celebration of Afrohouse culture from South Africa to the world,” say RB Agency, the event organisers.

Rising South African artists Omagoqa and Thakzin will be gracing the Sisonke stage. The full line-up is set to be announced during the course of the week.

Tickets are available on Quicket for R300.