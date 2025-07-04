Diary:  Comedy Jam at The Houghton Hotel in August,  Vuma Levin returns with new album Allegories, Black Coffee at Hey Neighbour

Jozi jokes: Comedy Jam will be on at the Houghton Hotel on Friday 2 August.

Comedy Jam – one night, five legends

Johannesburg, South Africa — get ready for an explosive night of laughter as Comedy Jam hits the stage at The Houghton Hotel on Friday, 2 August.

This one-night-only event assembles five titans of South African stand-up: Schalk Bezuidenhout, David Kau, Alan Committie, Mark Banks and Chris Forrest.

From Bezuidenhout’s quirky charm to Kau’s fearless satire, Committie’s theatrical brilliance, Banks’ political punchlines and Forrest’s deadpan gold — it’s a comedy lover’s dream.

Set in the heart of Jozi, Comedy Jam is a celebration of the city’s legacy as the home of boundary-breaking humour.

Expect world-class stand-up, a full bar and food service and convenient underground parking — all in the luxurious surroundings of The Houghton.

Seating is limited, so grab your tickets at www.ticketpros.co.za.

Must-see moment in modern jazz with Vuma Levin

Award-winning South African jazz guitarist Vuma Levin returns with Allegories, a genre-defying new album launching on 11 July.

Developed through a Confluences Grant from ProHelvetia, and recorded in Switzerland’s legendary Studio Flon, the project is a collaboration between Levin and top European musicians under the Swiss–South African ensemble In Motion.

To launch the album, Levin is on a tour of Makhanda, Johannesburg and Cape Town this month, joined by renowned percussionist Gontse Makhene.

Tickets are available from Webtickets, Fixr and Quicket.

Black Coffee to perform at Pretoria music festival

Caffeine rush: Black Coffee will be the main attraction on day two of the Hey Neighbour event.

Get ready, neighbours — the next wave of the Hey Neighbour 2025 line-up has officially landed, and it’s bringing serious heat, soul and unstoppable energy.

Headlining this electric drop is global house music icon Black Coffee, returning to home soil with surprise guests in tow. From Ibiza to Coachella, he’s set stages ablaze across the world and now he’s coming to remind us why SA leads the global soundscape.

Backing him up is a stacked day-two local lineup that hits all the right notes: Elaine’s smooth R&B, Muzi’s futuristic Zulu bounce, Khuli Chana’s unmatched Motswako fire and Sun-EL Musician’s transcendent Afro-electronic vibes. Add in deep house pioneers, amapiano angels and genre-pushing DJs, and you’ve got a soundtrack built for unforgettable memories.

Happening 30 and 31 August at Legends Adventure Farm, Pretoria, this is more than a music festival — it’s a movement.