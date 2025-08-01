Diary: Wynton Marsalis will headline Dinaledi stage at the Joy of Jazz, Symphony of Bansuri to premiere at the Artscape Opera House and Basadi in Music Awards return in August

Returning to Joburg: Jazz maestro Wynton Marsalis will be the main act at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival next month.

Jazz highlight to look forward to at festival

Jazz royalty arrives in Joburg as Wynton Marsalis, the legendary American trumpeter and composer, headlines the 2025 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival.

Performing exclusively on Friday and Sunday alongside the acclaimed Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Marsalis adds serious star power to a packed three-day programme featuring more than 60 artists from 15 countries.

Set against the elegant backdrop of the Sandton International Convention Centre from 26 to 28 September, this year’s festival promises an immersive celebration of jazz and lifestyle.

Marsalis’s performances form part of a larger global tour honouring African jazz voices. With a career spanning four decades and honours ranging from multiple Grammys to a Pulitzer Prize, he embodies the spirit of excellence and cultural dialogue. His return to Joburg is a highlight of the African jazz calendar.

Symphony of Bansuri at Artscape Opera House

For one night only, Symphony of Bansuri makes its world premiere at the Artscape Opera House in Cape Town on 2 August, promising a transcendent musical journey led by Grammy-winning flautist Rakesh Chaurasia and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.

Presented by Inner Circle Entertainment, this landmark event blends the soul-stirring sounds of Indian classical music with the lush textures of Western symphony in a concert that celebrates the power of the bansuri, the traditional Indian bamboo flute.

Chaurasia, hailed for his ability to weave serenity and virtuosity, will deliver a tribute to his late mentor, tabla legend Ustad Zakir Hussain, who helped shape this production.

The evening opens with a classical recital and crescendos into reimagined ragas, folk melodies and film tunes arranged for full orchestra.

Tickets at Ticketmaster and the Artscape box office.

Basadi in Music Awards

Rhythm, power and beauty: The Basadi in Music Awards celebrate women in South African music.

The Basadi in Music Awards returns this weekend, shining a spotlight on the powerhouse women shaping South Africa’s music industry.

Hosted at the Joburg Theatre, it starts on 1 August with the Vanguard Awards, led by Lamiez Holworthy, paying tribute to the creatives behind the scenes, managers, stylists, producers and more.

On 2 August, Lerato Kganyago presents the Main Awards, honouring performers who continue to set South Africa’s musical pulse.

Expect green-carpet glamour with Zanele Potelwa, Refilwe Modiselle and Lethabo Lejoy welcoming guests. With curated meals, pre-drinks, after-parties and show access, this is a full experience. Guests are encouraged to dress to the theme Earth, Water, Fire or Air.

Tickets available now via Computicket.

Catch the full event on SABC 2 on 9 and 10 August.