Chef is cooking with purpose, rooted in conservation

Food for thought: Chef Simon Lehutso in the kitchen at Lapalala Wilderness School. Photos: Supplied

At just 27, chef Simon Lehutso is stirring up more than flavours in the kitchen, he’s igniting a movement where food meets sustainability and culinary passion becomes a tool for environmental education.

Born and brought up in Marulaneng Bakenberg Village, just outside Mokopane near Vaalwater, Simon’s journey from rural Limpopo to becoming a permanent chef at the Lapalala Wilderness School was one of vision, resilience and deep connection to both nature and community.

But his path to becoming a chef wasn’t typical — it began in the wilderness, not in a kitchen.

Lehutso’s first encounter with Lapalala Wilderness School came when he was just 12 years old, during a school excursion.

Beacon: The Lapalala Wilderness School educates children and young people about biodiversity, sustainability and conservation.

Nestled in the Waterberg biosphere, Lapalala is an environmental school dedicated to teaching children and youths the value of biodiversity, sustainability and conservation. For Lehutso, the visit was life-changing.

“I remember it so clearly,” he says. “It was my first time in such a quiet, untouched place.

“We saw animals roaming freely; animals I had only ever seen on TV. I felt a connection, not just to nature, but to something bigger.”

That visit planted the seeds of purpose. But the moment that sparked his culinary journey was less expected. At Lapalala, Lehutso experienced his first proper dining setting and it intrigued him.

“I asked myself, how do they prepare food for so many people? How does a kitchen like this even work?”

That curiosity led him to learn more, eventually realising that food could be more than sustenance, it could be storytelling, tradition, education and environmental action.

Origins: Chef Simon Lehutso with the founder of Lapalala Wilderness School Clive Walker.

Lehutso’s passion for cooking started early. “My brother used to call me ‘chef’, even before I knew what it meant,” he laughs. “I just loved cooking and I was always trying new things in the kitchen.”

After matriculating in 2018, Lehutso committed to pursuing a career in food, but with a twist — he didn’t want to leave his roots behind. He understood that food was not only a skill or a profession but it was a bridge. A way to bring together culture, conservation and community.

Today, he’s come full circle, returning to the very place that inspired him, now as a full-time chef at Lapalala Wilderness School.

At Lapalala, chef Lehutso’s role goes beyond preparing meals. His kitchen is a classroom and every plate served tells a story of sustainability and respect for the Earth.

“My day starts in the garden,” he explains. “I check what vegetables or herbs are ready to harvest. That’s how we plan our meals, from the soil up.”

He meets new visitors every week, many of them young people who are being introduced to nature and conservation for the first time. For Lehutso, it’s the perfect opportunity to share his own journey and inspire the next generation.

“I love it when young people show interest in food.

“It gives me a chance to teach them, not just about cooking, but about where food comes from, how it’s grown and why we need to protect the land that gives us life.”

For Lehutso, food and nature are inseparable. He sees food as the most intimate connection we have with the planet.

“We get everything from the soil, vegetables, grains — even the water we cook with,” he says. “Once you realise that, you start to see food differently. You start to respect the environment more. That’s why I teach people to care for the soil, to respect water and to honour the farmers.”

Lehutso’s work doesn’t end in the kitchen. He’s actively involved in community empowerment, teaching families how to grow their own food through home gardens.

One of his proudest moments came when a local farmer, inspired by Lapalala’s outreach programme, started his own egg farm. Today, that farm supplies the school and supports an entire community.

“It shows how one idea, one seed can grow into something that feeds and empowers many,” Lehutso says.

Lehutso has big dreams. While some of his peers have chosen to work overseas, he believes his impact is needed right here at home.

“Our culinary skills are valuable in Africa. We don’t have to go abroad to prove our worth,” he says.

One of his dream projects is to create a mobile kitchen classroom — a travelling educational unit that brings lessons in cooking, gardening and sustainability to rural communities across South Africa. The goal? To make knowledge accessible and inspire grassroots change.

“I want to reach people where they are and in their homes, villages, schools. Food education shouldn’t only happen in fancy kitchens. It should happen wherever people live and eat.”

Lehutso wants to work on a book that will highlight indigenous and traditional food practices from Limpopo, preserving and celebrating the culinary wisdom of his culture.

Reflecting on his journey, Lehutso often thinks back to the boy who first stepped into Lapalala’s quiet wilderness more than a decade ago.

“My mom used to say, ‘I’m preparing you to be a man.’

“She wasn’t soft on me, she was preparing me for life. Now I understand what she meant.”

If he could speak to his younger self, he’d say this: “Everything you need is already inside you. Stay curious. Don’t underestimate yourself or where you come from. Your roots can grow powerful dreams.”

It’s a message he shares with the youth he works with, not just about food, but about life.

Lehutso’s story is a powerful example of what happens when passion meets purpose. His journey from a small village in Limpopo to becoming a champion for sustainable food and conservation proves that true impact begins at home.

Through his work at Lapalala Wilderness School, Lehutso is nurturing more than meals — he’s cultivating a future where food connects us back to the Earth and where young people grow not only their skills but their sense of responsibility to the planet.

In every dish he prepares, in every garden he plants and in every child he teaches, Lehutso is living proof that the kitchen can be a powerful place for change.