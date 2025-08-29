Diary: Siki Jo-An Live in Durban, BMW Art Generation at Nirox Sculpture Park and the Namaqualand Flower Festival 2025

Powerful: Siki Jo-An will perform with her band at the University of KwaZulu-Natal next month.

Siki Jo-An to take the stage in Durban

On 3 September, the UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music hosts singer and multi-instrumentalist Siki Jo-An for an intimate evening of music. Originally from Port Elizabeth and now based in Johannesburg, she first came to national attention on The Voice South Africa with her standout performance of Miriam Makeba’s The Click Song. Since then she has built a reputation for powerful, versatile shows that move easily between African classics, international hits and her own original songs. For this concert she’ll be joined by her band — Mzwa Bhengu on drums, Khayo Hlophe on bass and Qaqambile Qingana on piano — bringing a mix of energy and elegance to the stage.

Tickets are R120 (R90 for pensioners, R60 for students) and available at the door or on webtickets.co.za. Music starts at 5.30pm.

BMW Art Generation at Nirox Sculpture Park

This Saturday, 30 August, Nirox Sculpture Park hosts The BMW Art Generation Vol III, a gathering where art meets music, food, fashion and thoughtful conversation.

The sculpture gardens become a meeting ground for people who want to engage, celebrate and imagine together.

This year’s edition, conceptualised by Kim Kandan, unfolds around the theme “A Tropology Between Image and Imagination”, asking how artists and thinkers are reshaping the stories we tell about ourselves.

The programme includes panel discussions that open up difficult and necessary conversations and live performances from Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse and Msaki (pictured), two artists who carry history while pushing sound forward.

Alongside the performances and talks, the event continues the BMW Art Generation’s focus on nurturing new conversations around contemporary African art and its place in the world today.

Tickets are available on tixsa from R500.

Blooming good festival in Namaqualand

Coming up daisies: The Namaqualand Flower Festival is on at Gifberg Rusoort in Vanrhynsdorp.

Every year, the Namaqualand Flower Festival invites people to gather in one of South Africa’s most striking landscapes just as the desert blooms into colour.

This 18th edition from 29 to 31 August at Gifberg Holiday Farm in Vanrhynsdorp is built on the simple idea that everyone who comes helps shape the weekend.

Some bring music, some lead walks, others share games, knowledge or moments of play. And all of it unfolds under the stars.

Expect camping, dancing, singing, trails and an atmosphere that blurs the line between festival and community. The flowers are the backdrop but what gives the weekend its rhythm is the people who arrive ready to add something of their own.

Tickets start at R800 at Quicket.