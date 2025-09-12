Diary: Cape Town Photography Festival, Folklore Festival, Basha Uhuru Festival,

Leap: The Posh Vibrant Youth troupe at the Tweede Nuwe Jaar procession last year. Photo: Brenton Geach/ Gallo Images

Cape Town Photography Festival widens the lens

From 3 to 27 September, the inaugural Cape Town Photography Festival brings a new perspective to Heritage Month with exhibitions, talks and workshops. Exploring the theme of heritage, it spans rediscovered archives, AI-driven projects, student showcases and children’s initiatives.

Highlights include Future Heritage, curated by Suok-Won Yoon, with works by Berlin’s Boris Eldagsen and South Africa’s Mohau Modisakeng; a dialogue between Japanese students and local counterparts, curated by Naoya Yoshikawa, and District Six: People Lived Here by Jansje Wissema. The Sanlam Art Gallery will host an exhibition on loan from the Kilbourn Collection, while the children’s show Through Kids’ Eyes offers fresh perspectives.

With its mix of archives, innovation and global voices, the festival positions Cape Town as a hub for photographic storytelling.

The full programme is available at capetownphotofest.co.za.

Folklore Festival celebrates kinship in Johannesburg

From 11 to 13 September, the National School of the Arts hosts the fourth edition of the Folklore Festival, South Africa’s leading celebration of contemporary folk artistry. This year’s theme #Kinfolk highlights community and cultural connection across generations.

The programme opens with Industry Night on Thursday, for curators, promoters and producers to connect while enjoying live showcases. Friday’s Fireside Gathering offers an intimate blend of music, DJ sets and storytelling.

Saturday’s Family Day brings the festival to life with food and craft markets, activities for children and a harvest table brunch for VIP guests. Performances include the Mahotella Queens, Buhlebendalo, Pilani Bubu, DJ Bob, Zawadi Yamungu (pictured), Odwa Bongo and more.

Folklore Festival 2025 is a living expression of African heritage.

Tickets are available at quicket.co.za.

Basha Uhuru Sounds of Freedom rocks the hill

Boom!: Theo Nhlengethwa, Thembi Seete and Junior Sokhela of Boom Shaka will be at the Basha Uhuru Festival.

On 13 September, Constitution Hill hosts the Sounds of Freedom Concert, the signature music event of the annual Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival. Now in its 13th edition, the concert celebrates the legacy of creative expression while spotlighting South Africa’s vibrant youth culture.

This year’s line-up spans hip-hop, amapiano, house and dancehall, with performances by Khuli Chana, Pabi Cooper, Mthandeni SK, Kid Fonque, Lamiez Holworthy, Toss, DJ Cndo, Jahseed & Admiral, Que DJ and a special set by Boom Shaka, recipients of the 2025 Basha Uhuru Sounds of Freedom Legacy Award.

For the first time, the festival also stages a fashion show presented by the Sophie Ndaba Fashion Hub, uniting music, design and performance in a dynamic showcase.

The day starts at 10am with markets and cultural activations.Tickets are available at webtickets.co.za.