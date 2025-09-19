Diary: Heritage Day at Zeitz MOCAA, Friends of Feya Faku in Durban, Poetry at Market Theatre

Have a blast: A saxophonist performs at a previous edition of Heritage Day celebrations. Photo: Supplied

Zeitz MOCAA opens its doors for Heritage Day

On Wednesday 24 September, the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, in Cape Town, marks Heritage Day with free entry from 10am to 6pm, inviting visitors to celebrate South Africa’s cultural richness through art, conversation and community.

The day offers something for everyone: multilingual tours of the museum’s Grain Silo building, exhibition walkabouts, hands-on art workshops for children, teens and adults and an outdoor food court.

The Atrium and Rooftop Terrace will buzz with cultural performances and DJ sets, creating a festive, inclusive atmosphere.

Members will enjoy a highlight — a conversation with Albie Sachs reflecting on his exhibition Spring is Rebellious and the enduring role of heritage in the arts.

With its mix of reflection, creativity and celebration, Zeitz MOCAA’s Heritage Day promises a memorable encounter with South Africa’s diverse identities.

Admission is free, with tickets issued on the day.

Friends of Feya Faku honour a jazz giant

On Saturday 4 October, Howard College Theatre (UKZN, Durban) hosts Friends of Feya Faku, a tribute concert celebrating the life and legacy of the late trumpeter, composer and mentor Fezile “Feya” Faku.

Faku, who died in June, left an indelible mark on South African music, shaping generations through his performances, teaching and mentorship.

Colleagues remember him as gentle yet uncompromising in his dedication to improvised music — a true custodian of the jazz spirit.

To honour him, Melvin Peters, Sazi Dlamini, Neil Gonsalves, Andile Yenana and Nduduzo Makhathini will bring their bands together for an evening of remembrance and music.

It is a fitting return to Howard College, where Faku studied, performed and inspired countless musicians.

All the proceeds from the concert will be donated to his family.

Tickets are R250 (R150 pensioners, R100 students) via Webtickets or at the door.

Young Artists get to shine at the Market Theatre

Personal: Modise Sekgothe will present a poetic theatre work about growing up in Soweto. Photo: AB Jantjies

On Friday 19 September, the Market Theatre in Johannesburg hosts an exclusive opening night showcasing two of the 2025 Standard Bank Young Artist Award winners — choreographer Asanda Ruda (Dance) and poet Modise Sekgothe (Poetry).

Audiences are invited to choose their journey: an evocative double-bill of dance or a stirring evening of poetry.

Ruda presents KEMET — Black Lands, a reclamation of space and identity through movement, alongside Alkamal Alkamal Almutlaq, a meditation on the eternal bond between spirit and soul.

Sekgothe brings Gabo Legwala, a deeply personal poetic theatre work retracing his formative years in Soweto, blending memory, identity and the pulse of language.

With its rare pairing of two visionary talents, the evening offers a glimpse into the future of South African performance art.Tickets and details are available at markettheatre.co.za.