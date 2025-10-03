Diary: Sibusiso Mashiloane on tour; Poetry Africa Festival; Ultimate Braai Festival

On stage: Dr Sibusiso Mashiloane will be performing tracks from ISIGQI — Live at the bird’s eye. Photo: Siya Meyiwa

Mashiloane on two-city tour with his new album

South African pianist, composer and scholar Dr Sibusiso “Mash” Mashiloane takes his acclaimed album ISIGQI — Live at the bird’s eye on the road this month, with two intimate performances in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Rooted in African identity and rhythmic heritage, the album pays homage to legendary figures like Madala Kunene, Tlale Makhene and Bheki Khoza, while weaving in Mashiloane’s own journey.

The Cape Town concert on Sunday 5 October takes place at the Youngblood Gallery, pairing Mash’s grand piano with Ntokozo Kunene (vocals) and Justin Bellairs (saxophone). On Saturday 11 October, he returns to Joburg’s Untitled Basement alongside Sphelelo Mazibuko (drums), Dalisu Ndlazi (bass) and Kagiso Ramela (saxophone). Both shows promise heartfelt performances that transform ISIGQI into a living, breathing communal experience.

Tickets range from R300 to R350 via Webtickets (Cape Town) and Quicket (Joburg).

Poetry Africa returns with Ari Sitas and a global line-up

Now in its 29th year, the Poetry Africa Festival is on in Durban until 11 October, at Seabrooke’s Theatre and online.

Presented by the Centre for Creative Arts at UKZN, this year’s theme, “Poetry: Architecture of Social Justice”, explores how words can dismantle divides, amplify marginalised voices and lay the foundations for a more equitable world.

The featured poet is Ari Sitas — sociologist, dramatist, activist and one of South Africa’s most distinctive literary voices. Known for blending scholarship with lyrical critique, Sitas uses poetry as both scaffolding for the present and a springboard for more just futures.

He joins more than 70 poets from across South Africa, Africa and the globe, including Mexico, Palestine, Ukraine and Jamaica.

Get the full programme details and ticket information via poetryafrica.ukzn.ac.za, with festival updates available

@ PoetryAfrica on Instagram and Facebook.

Fire, flavour and fun at the Ultimate Braai Festival

Hot off the grill: Ross Learmonth will be at the Ultimate Braai Festival in Pretoria. Photo: Supplied

On 4 and 5 October, Pretoria’s Fire & Wine Venue in Zwavelpoort hosts the Ultimate Braai Festival 2025 — a weekend where music, comedy and cooking collide.

Saturday kicks off with the SA vs ARG rugby clash on the big screen before the stage ignites with Jasper Dan, Droomsindroom, Ross Learmonth and Loufi. Comedy heavyweights Chris Forrest, Nicholas Goliath, Mojak Lehoko, Richelieu Beaunoir and Dave Levinsohn ensure the laughs are as plentiful as the chops.

Sunday shifts into a family affair, with soulful sets from Jody Mayhew and Lungelo alongside more stand-up favourites.

Beyond the music and comedy, festivalgoers can explore the Braai Expo, sample craft drinks, cheer on celebrity chef demos or try their hand at the DIY Braai Zone.

With its mix of beats, belly laughs and braai smoke, this is South Africa’s ultimate outdoor food celebration.

Tickets are available via Quicket.