Diary: Gregory Porter in SA; Zeitz MOCAA symposium; DJ Bob Jazz Club

Smooth jazz: Gregory Porter music bridges eras and emotions with sincerity and grace. Photo: Erik Umphery

Gregory Porter brings his soulful Love Is King Tour to South Africa

Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Gregory Porter returns to South Africa this November for his Love Is King SA Tour, performing in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.

Beloved for his rich baritone and timeless blend of jazz, soul and gospel, Porter will take the stage at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on 12 November, the Durban ICC on 15 November, and the Teatro at Montecasino on 20, 21 and 22 November. Two of the Johannesburg shows are already sold out, underscoring his immense popularity with local audiences. From his breakout Liquid Spirit to heartfelt tributes like Nat King Cole & Me, Porter’s music bridges eras and emotions with sincerity and grace.

Presented by Showtime Management and GRIZA Enterprises, the tour promises evenings of warmth, intimacy and world-class musicianship. Tickets are available via showtime.co.za and ticketmaster.co.za.

Zeitz MOCAA hosts One Must Be Seated symposium and unveiling

On Saturday, 8 November, Zeitz MOCAA presents One Must Be Seated, a full-day symposium honouring the work of Ghanaian-American artist Rita Mawuena Benissan. The event coincides with the closing of her acclaimed solo exhibition of the same name and features a keynote by Professor Kwasi Ampene, followed by a conversation between Benissan and artist-scholar Dr George Mahashe.

The day also marks the unveiling of The Procession (2025), Benissan’s monumental new Atrium commission, which spans the full height of the museum and evokes collective reverence through vibrant imagery of seagulls, palm fronds and community. A publication accompanying the exhibition will launch on the same day, featuring essays by Ekow Eshun, Nana Oforiatta Ayim, and Dr Mahashe, with an introduction by curator Beata America.

The symposium runs from 10.30am to 5pm at Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town.

Celebrate jazz, friendship and groove at DJ Bob Jazz Club

Spinning: The occasion also marks DJ Bob’s birthday. Photo: Supplied

This Sunday, 9 November, the NIROX Lawn Pavilion Lounge comes alive with the third instalment of DJ Bob Jazz Club, a laid-back celebration of music and community beneath the venue’s leafy arbours.

The occasion also marks DJ Bob’s birthday, shared with long-time collaborators Sumthin Brown and DJ Kenzhero, both beloved names in South Africa’s alternative music scene. Expect a rich blend of jazz, funk, hip hop and nu-jazz, spanning decades of shared history from OppiKoppi and Bushfire to Black Labone and HughFest. Known as the “DJ with a Doek,” Sumthin Brown brings her trademark fusion sound and radiant energy, while Kenzhero’s set promises his signature Brazilian and Latin-inspired flair.

The groove runs from 10am to 6pm, with an intimate, sunlit atmosphere perfect for a Sunday unwind. Tickets available via the NIROX website.