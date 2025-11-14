Maleh on music, faith, and her artistic rebirth

Maleh feels she is only now stepping into the fullest expression of herself as an artist. Photo: Supplied

Maleh has spent over a decade navigating the delicate intersection of faith, identity, and artistry. Born in Lesotho and raised in South Africa, she has long been known for her voice, her emotive songwriting and her ability to articulate love in all its forms.

Hits like Chimsoro and Under My Skin introduced audiences to a voice both soulful and tender, while her solo debut Step Child earned a South African Music Award for Best African Adult Album. Yet for all the recognition and accolades, Maleh feels she is only now stepping into the fullest expression of herself as an artist.

“I named the project Dithapelo because I wanted to let people in on my personal, most intimate conversations with God,” she says. “Conversations that I have even with myself about life, about the situations and the circumstances that I’ve passed through, particularly over the last decade.”

Those 10 years have been formative, a combination of highs and lows that prompted deep reflection. Maleh describes her faith as the lens through which she began to understand purpose, to assess the path she has been given and to nurture the relationship she considers the most important of her life — the one with her Maker.

“It really took getting to know and invest in that relationship to understand the path that has been set before me,” she says.

This inward turn has had creative consequences. Maleh’s previous work explored love in its romantic and relational forms, but her upcoming album Dithapelo demanded a new articulation. “Letting go musically of my usual take on love was a creative struggle,” she admits. “This project is an opportunity to share love, the source of love that has proved itself to me to be deeper than that which is physical. It has been extremely interesting to find ways to articulate that, while keeping the sound familiar to people who know my music.”

A core part of Dithapelo’s identity is its cultural grounding. The lead single of the same name features Mzizi, a rising Mosotho artist and the collaboration was deliberate. “It’s been important for me to be bold and proud about my culture and language,” Maleh says. “Creating music is one of the ways we are able to preserve our culture and our languages. Working with Mzizi was intentional and releasing Dithapelo as the first single represents Basotho and the beauty of the language. Sharing the same faith was also significant.”

Returning to her cultural roots has always been a cornerstone of Maleh’s creative process. Although she moved to South Africa at the age of five, Lesotho remains a place where she reconnects with her identity, her artistry and her language. Visits to her late grandmother, whom she often refers to as a ghostwriter in her music, shaped her understanding of expression, providing lessons in how to articulate emotion, sentiment and story. Lesotho, she explains, is a touchstone — a reminder of the artist she has always hoped to be.

Faith has also taught her discipline in an age of constant noise. Social media, streaming and the endless churn of content can easily pull an artist away from authentic creation. Maleh is intentional about carving out stillness when working on new music.

“When I’m in a season of creating music for a project, I am very intentional about being reclusive,” she says. “I try to stay away from being over-influenced by other music so that whatever I create comes genuinely from within and is Holy Spirit-led. Social media can create pressure and comparison, so I keep it at bay to remain in a place of contentment and let creativity flow.”

This intentionality permeates her process. Every note, every lyric of her music is a product of reflection and spiritual connection. Songs are as introspective as they are resonant, inviting listeners to step into the space between conversation and prayer, vulnerability and strength. The creative discipline she cultivates ensures that the work is honest, authentic and deeply rooted in the experiences and faith that have shaped her life.

For Maleh, Dithapelo is an artistic rebirth. “When you’re an established artist and you approach a project that is a new experience for fans, it is challenging,” she says. “This is one of the first times I’ve completely shared who I am from a spiritual perspective, my faith and my relationship with Christ and from that place that is most intimate about who I truly am, flaws and all. Being vulnerable has been one of the greatest challenges.”

The rebirth is both creative and personal. Maleh’s approach reflects a desire to articulate her spiritual journey honestly, to share the lessons of faith, perseverance and reflection that have carried her through difficult seasons. “I hope that people will be accepting and willing to be let into the music and what I would like to share with them,” she says. “It’s one of the most fulfilling projects that I’ve ever worked on.”

This evolution is also about cultural affirmation and representation. Maleh’s use of Sesotho in her music, her collaborations with other Basotho artists and her focus on cultural authenticity are ways of preserving and celebrating heritage.

“I am proud of my culture and language,” she says. “As an artist, creating music is one of the ways we are able to keep that alive. Seeing more Sesotho artists emerging in commercial music spaces is exciting and I hope this inspires the next generation to be bold and proud of their roots.”

The upcoming Untitled Basement show in December will be a chance for Maleh to share songs from the new album with listeners in an intimate setting. She is excited for the connection, not because of spectacle, but because smaller spaces allow for direct engagement. “It’s important to see how people respond to the music,” she says. “I look forward to sharing that energy with my audience and seeing how the message resonates.”

Reflecting on her career from Step Child to Dithapelo, Maleh sees a throughline of dialogue — with her voice, her roots and her Maker. Her music has always been a conversation, but now it is prayer made audible. She hopes it will inspire reflection and connection in others.

“I have come to believe that there is nothing more important than realising yourself through the eyes of your Maker,” she says. “If my music leads people to that place and to Jesus Christ, I feel like I would have fulfilled all the purpose expected of my life. That is the legacy I want to be a part of.”

Faith has brought her to this place of clarity and courage. It has enabled her to let go of familiar narratives, embrace silence, resist distraction and create music that is deeply personal. It has allowed her to step fully into herself as an artist, articulate a deeper love and nurture a cultural and spiritual lineage that is profoundly her own.

As Maleh speaks about the upcoming project, her perspective is striking in its honesty and depth. Every word reflects her commitment to truth in art, to the discipline of reflection and to a faith that underpins both her life and her music. In a career that has already achieved so much, Maleh is still discovering herself and sharing that generously.