Diary: We The 99 People’s Summit; Universe on stage in Cape Town; Mosax at the the Reef Hotel

Summit: DBN Gogo joins The 99% Uprising Festival on 22 November in Johannesburg.

People-centred global summit at Constitution Hill

From 20 to 22 November, Constitution Hill will come alive as the We The 99 People’s Summit gathers activists, workers, artists and grassroots organisers from across Africa and the Global South.

Held just days before the G20 meets in Johannesburg, the summit offers a bold people-powered alternative to an economic system long shaped by elites and billionaires.

Over three days, attendees can expect political dialogues, movement barazas, art installations and cultural performances that imagine fairer, more sustainable futures.

Registration is free at wetheninetynine.com and includes access to The 99% Uprising Festival on 22 November, featuring DBN Gogo, Maglera Doe Boy, The Brother Moves On, Lebo Mashile and iPhupho L’ka Biko.

For those not attending the summit, festival tickets cost R350.

Universe On Stage brings ‘Hidden Giants’ to Cape Town

After more than 30 sold-out shows in Johannesburg, Hidden Giants — the immersive science-meets-music experience by Universe On Stage — lands in Cape Town from 11 to 14 December.

Created by physicist Dr Luca Pontiggia and composer-actuary Yasheen “Yash” Modi, the 90-minute show blends cinematic visuals, original live music and accessible storytelling to explore the mysteries of black holes and the human ingenuity that allowed us to capture the first image of one.

Audiences at The Star Theatre in the Homecoming Centre will journey across galaxies through high-impact projections and sensory sound design that transforms complex science into emotion, curiosity and wonder. Perfect for families, science lovers, creatives and anyone on a night out, Hidden Giants offers a rare fusion of entertainment and discovery.

Tickets range from R260 to R540 via Webtickets, with discounts for children, students and groups.

Sax, sunset vibes at The Reef Hotel’s Sky Lounge

Jazz: Catch saxophonist Mosax in Marshalltown.

For the next few weekends, the Sky Lounge at The Reef Hotel in Marshalltown comes alive with the soulful sound of Mosax — the Pretoria saxophonist whose blend of R&B, soul, jazz, Afrobeat and classical influences has earned him acclaim across the continent.

Born in Lagos and trained at Peter King College of Music, Mosax delivers expressive, crowd-connecting performances shaped by improvisation, rich musicality and the rhythmic spirit of Fela Kuti. Guests can catch him every Friday and Saturday from 5pm, where he performs three 45-minute sets of beloved standards against sweeping views of the Joburg CBD.

It’s an ideal sundowner outing, offering music, skyline ambience and the hotel’s weekend accommodation specials. Whether you’re a jazz lover or seeking an atmospheric night out, Mosax promises a warm, melodic experience.