Diary: Emotions of the Sun at Youngblood Gallery; Mayibuye iAfrika at the State Theatre; Gagasi FM Beach Fest in Durban; Makhelwane Festival in Soweto; Brett Murray at Norval Foundation

Sunrays: Emotions of the Sun exhibition. Photo: Alex Webb Magnum Photos

Veuve Clicquot’s ‘Emotions of the Sun’ lights up Youngblood Gallery

Veuve Clicquot brings its global Emotions of the Sun exhibition to Cape Town this December, inviting visitors to explore the emotional and cultural power of sunlight through photography.

Hosted at Youngblood Gallery on Bree Street from 4 to 21 December, the exhibition showcases work by eight acclaimed Magnum photographers including Steve McCurry, Cristina de Middel, Trent Parke, Alex Webb, Nanna Heitmann, Olivia Arthur, Newsha Tavakolian and South Africa’s Lindokuhle Sobekwa.

Each artist offers a personal interpretation of the sun as a source of life, joy and human connection, forming a vibrant mosaic of colour and feeling. Visitors can linger at the Sun on Your Plate Café with a seasonal menu paired with Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, and browse the gifting boutique for personalised pieces.

Tickets cost R200 via Howler and include a glass of champagne. Opening times are daily, 10am to 6pm.

Mayibuye iAfrika celebrates unity and heritage at the State Theatre

Ubuntu vibes: Maleh brings fresh energy to the gig Photo: Supplied

The Mayibuye iAfrika Concert returns this Reconciliation Month with “The Rebirth of Ubuntu,” a powerful celebration of cultural diversity and South Africa’s evolving story. Curated by acclaimed guitarist and composer Billy Monama, the fourth edition offers a rich four-hour musical journey that blends heritage with youthful energy.

A 20-piece orchestra anchors a standout lineup featuring Simphiwe Dana, Judith Sephuma, Maleh, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Langa Mavuso and Elvis Blue, with US Grammy-winning producer Joe Arthur as musical director. More than a concert, it is a movement dedicated to preserving the nation’s musical legacy while promoting storytelling, cultural pride and social unity. Premium VIP guests enjoy lounge access, welcome drinks, a buffet, beverages, reserved parking, a goodie bag and a complimentary programme.

The concert takes place on 6 December at 7.30pm at the Opera Theatre, State Theatre in Pretoria. Tickets range from R300 to R1000.

Gagasi FM Beach Fest brings KZN’s biggest summer kickoff to Durban

Beach boy: Nasty C will be one of the acts. Photo: Supplied

The festive season in KwaZulu-Natal officially begins with the return of the Gagasi FM Beach Fest at Moses Mabhida People’s Park on Saturday, 6 December. Now in its 12th year, the festival has cemented itself as one of South Africa’s premier summer celebrations, drawing thousands for a full day of music, culture and coastal energy.

This year’s lineup is stacked with some of the country’s biggest names, including Nasty C, DJ Maphorisa, K.O., Oscar Mbo, Morda Bongz, Mawhoo, Trompies, Mdu Masilela, Jazzwrld and Thukuthela, Gold Max, Zakwe and Duncan, BeastRSA and gospel star Dumi Mkokstad.

With performances spanning Amapiano, Gqom, Maskandi, Hip-Hop and Gospel, the festival promises the hottest start to the holiday season. Tickets range from R350 to R380 for general admission, with VIP tickets at R1000 including light meals and cocktail seating. Cooler boxes are allowed according to a timed policy, and the event is strictly 18+.