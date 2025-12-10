Babyface to wow South African fans this weekend

Babyface, real name Kenneth Brian Edmonds, is no stranger to South Africans, whom he has entertained with hits since the 90s, writing and producing for favourite boy band Boyz II Men

This weekend belongs to Babyface.

For two exclusive concerts on Friday and Saturday, the 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer, producer and songwriter will serenade R&B and soul fans at the 2025 All White Soul Sessions Concert at Time Square’s SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

The highly-awaited shows will usher South Africans into the festive season, with the Day of Reconciliation on 16 December coming just days later and as many people leave the city for their rural homes for Christmas or travel to holiday destinations across the country.

Babyface, real name Kenneth Brian Edmonds, is no stranger to South Africans, whom he has entertained with hits since the 90s, writing and producing for favourite boy band Boyz II Men and icons such as Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton and Beyonce, all of whom commanded massive following in South Africa.

He has also written or produced for the likes of Madonna, Michael Jackson, Luther Vandross, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion,Chris Brown, Jay Z and Justin Bieber, among many others. He also produced and co-wrote the Oscar-winning When You Believe, sung by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

A true music legend, he has contributed to more than 800 million combined record sales and more than a billion record streams, cementing his position as one of the greatest of his time.

With 125 top 10 hits, 45 number one R&B hits, and 16 number one pop hits, Babyface is expected to take fans down memory lane with hits such as When Can I See You, Whip Appeal, Everytime I Close My Eyes, Where Will You Go and Never Keeping Secrets.

The show starts at 17h00 and tickets are available at Webtickets and Pick n Pay outlets nationwide.