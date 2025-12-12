Diary: Standard Bank Art Lab’s A Season for African Creativity, Makhelwane Festival returns to Soweto and Lizzie Thomas offers Christmas tunes

Soulful festive: At the Standard Bank Art Lab, expect hands-on fun, vibrant installations and a creative buzz. Photo: Supplied

A season for African creativity at the Standard Bank Art Lab

A burst of colour and festive energy has taken over the Standard Bank Art Lab as A Season for African Creativity lights up Sandton from 8 to 21 December. Expect hands-on fun, vibrant installations and the kind of creative buzz that pulls you in from the moment you arrive. Running alongside the SBYA Visual Art 1984–NOW exhibition at Nelson Mandela Square, this festive takeover invites visitors to paint, play, make and give in true African style.

Visitors are encouraged to collect an exclusive voucher and jump into fan-favourites like the festive card making workshop or the paint your own masterpiece station. The experience is special which is why it is open to just 100 people a day. And while you’re there, drop off a gift — stationery or educational toys for grades R to 7 to show kindness

Find it at Shop 33–34, Nelson Mandela Square, with undercover parking on West Street.

Makhelwane Festival 2025

The Makhelwane Festival returns to Soweto from 12–14 December 2025, bringing its signature mix of food, fashion, art, music and community spirit back to the streets. This year’s theme, “Welcome Home,” invites South Africans to reconnect, travel locally and celebrate the vibrant creativity rooted in township living.

The action unfolds across Soweto, with headline activity on Poka Street in Orlando West and at the iconic Thesis Concept Store. Music lovers are in for a stacked lineup: MÖRDA, Monique Bingham, Sjava, Njelic, Russell Zuma, WAV Gardn, Thandonje, Saul Madiope and more across the main days. DJ sets keep the groove going with Musical Maestro, Nicky B, Ke Dineo, Kitchen Mess, Buhle Mbongwa, DJ Jawz, Billion, Tee Illa and Lochive.

Expect good eats, local markets, and a full celebration of Soweto culture. Tickets available via FIXR or at the gate.

Lizzie Thomas — This Christmas

Jazz: Lizzie Thomas deepens SA presence. Photo: Supplied

Internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist Lizzie Thomas gifts South Africa a soulful festive soundtrack with This Christmas, her warm reinterpretation of holiday classics infused with jazz, neo-soul and R&B. Fresh off the momentum of Magnificent from her album Awakening, Lizzie continues to deepen her presence in the SA jazz scene and December couldn’t have arrived with better timing.

Recorded with an all-star lineup of New York jazz greats , John Di Martino, Wayne Escoffery, Dezron Douglas, Noriko Ueda, Kevin Sibley, Leandro Pellegrino and Neal Smith, the project delivers groove, sophistication and nostalgic sparkle.

The lead single, a sultry take on Donny Hathaway’s This Christmas, shines with Lizzie’s smooth, modern vocal palette. The album also features a bossa-nova Christmas Time Is Here, a lush It’s Magic, a big-band Wonderful Christmastime and the intimate Star of Wonder.

This Christmas is out now on all streaming platforms, with a limited-edition 10-inch green sparkle vinyl for collectors.