Top binge entertainment picks

Social media sensation: The documentary Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within tells the story of Masaka Kids Africana, a bustling home for more than 30 orphaned children. Picture: Supplied

Whether you will be travelling or staying indoors, here are some South African books and related recommendations to keep you company this festive season.

Books

Rooted and Rising by Thebe Ikalafeng

Kimberley-born branding expert Thebe Ikalafeng returns with a new book celebrating Africa’s excellence. Rooted and Rising: Reclaiming our Culture and Redefining our Global Influence is Ikalafeng’s follow up to The Traveller Crossing Borders and Connecting Africa released last year.

Published by Jonathan Ball, Rooted and Rising is a transformative manifesto and practical guide that empowers people of African descent to embrace their heritage unapologetically while thriving in a globalised world.

Ikalafeng challenges the Western-dominated narrative of personal branding and leadership, offering instead an African-centred approach rooted in Ubuntu — the principle that “I am because we are”.

A Pawfect Life by Dion Chang

One of South Africa’s most respected trend analysts and founder of Flux Trends, Dion Chang has brought the perfect gift for that pet-loving friend or family member.

Recently published by Pan Macmillan, A Pawfect Life is packed with practical advice for modern pet parents — along with a hilarious deep dive into just how far we’ve gone to pamper our furry overlords.

Chang unpacks the latest trends, from cannabidiol (CBD) treats for anxious dachshunds to birthday pawties as well as pawternity leave for new pet owners, while also tackling the trickier side of pet parenting.

Speaking to animal behaviour expert Leigh Shenker, Chang explores why we spend small fortunes on our pets — and whether treating them like tiny humans is actually a good idea.

As a trained pet doula, he also delves into the complexities of pet loss, grief and saying goodbye.

Herman se Tafel by Herman Lensing

This book offers 10 unique menus, each based on a theme to which all the courses — starters, main courses, desserts and more — fit. The exquisite dishes in the book are composed with expertise and style but are consistently user-friendly and tempting.

There are old South African favourites but also include Italian pastas and a French dessert or two. It is thus no surprise that Herman se Tafel, was honoured internationally at this year’s Gourmand World Cookbook Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars” of the food and wine book world.

His 10th culinary offering, Herman se Tafel was named the best cookbook of 2025 and overall winner in the Celebrity Chef World category.

Simply Seven Colours by Zola Nene and Mexico in Mzansi by Aiden Pienaar, also published by Penguin Random House, were recognised as winners in the Food Culture and Latin American Food Culture categories, respectively.

Other cookbooks to add to your shopping list may include Timeless South African by Ilse van der Merwe, Oliver Swart’s Freestyle Cooking with Chef Ollie and debut cookbook Damn Good Food by social media sensation Fehmida “Fehmz” Jordaan.

Screen entertainment

Nowhere Man

The film company that created the first Amazon Prime Original scripted series in Africa, In Your Dreams, Motion Story brings us a new six-part series. Directed by Gareth Crocker and Fred Wolmarans, Nowhere Man is an action-drama series about a traumatised ex-soldier drawn into violence.

It follows Lukas, portrayed by Bonko Khoza, a former mercenary haunted by PTSD, who roams the city as a waste picker with his

trolley. At the homeless shelter where he lives, he salvages scraps to help others.

Using his metalworking skill, he crafts statues and sells them to raise funds, quietly battling the violent past he longs to escape.The cast also includes rising star Dineo Rasedile and American actress Naturi Naughton.

David (Photo: Supplied)

David

When the giant Goliath rises to terrorise a nation, a young shepherd steps forward, armed with only a sling, a few stones and unshakable faith. Produced in Cape Town, the joyful animated musical David is being released in 44 international markets and has passed seven million YouTube views for its trailers.

Asked why animation during an interview, creator, director and executive producer Phil Cunningham said: “Animation’s got this incredible power to cross race, cultural, age and gender barriers — better than any other medium. Whether you’re four years old or 94, you can love animation.”

In adapting a Bible story for screen, Cunningham said they made every effort to make the show based on good research including multiple trips to Israel. “Of course, we wanted it to be fun, entertaining and full of adventure but not at the expense of authenticity.”

David releases on 19 December nationwide, including some cinemas in Kenya, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within

While streaming platforms like Disney +, Amazon Prime and Showmax have announced their festive slate, Netflix continues to dominate screens with original African content.Rom-coms, How To Ruin Love: The Proposal and Love and Wine are recent titles released in time for the festive seasons.

But for some inspiration, the short documentary Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, is a show families should add to their to-watch list.

Directed by Moses Bwayo, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-nominated Bobbi Wine: The People’s President, and David Vieira Lopez, the documentary tells the story of Masaka Kids Africana, a bustling home for more than 30 orphaned children, aged 2 to 19.

With more than nine million followers on Instagram, six million on TikTok and four million subscribers on YouTube, Masaka Kids Africana are one of the most popular dance groups in Africa.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also serve as producers through their media company Archewell Productions after seeing the Masaka Kids on social media during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Though it won’t top the much-talked about doccie, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the 40-minute documentary is a heartfelt reminder of how dancing can be a catalyst for joy, resilience, healing and community building.