Gig Guide: Scorpion Kings to perform at Piano People SA debut, Made In Jozi NYE Festival with Shekinah & DJ Kent, WAV Festival redefining R&B and Soul, Gunna & Majid Jordan back in SA for Milk + Cookies Festival

Revellers: A sea of festival goers at the Kaytranada Milk + Cookies Joburg show. Photo: Supplied by Milk + Cookies

Scorpion Kings set to headline Piano People’s debut in South Africa

After hosting massive sold-out shows in global cities like London and New York, the famous Piano People festival is finally coming home to South Africa for its local debut. On 30 December, the “Amapiano to the World” movement takes over Cabo Beach Club in Cape Town for an unforgettable day-to-night celebration right by the ocean.

The lineup features the undisputed kings of the genre, Scorpion Kings (Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa), along with fan favourites like Zee Nxumalo, 2wo Bunnies, and Lee McKrazy. This event marks a major milestone for the local music scene, bringing world-class production and high energy to the heart of the Mother City.

Doors open at 16:00 and the music continues until 02:00 the following morning.

Tickets are currently available for purchase on Howler.

DJ Kent & Shekhinah to headline Made In Jozi NYE Festival

Johannesburg is ready to come alive this New Year’s Eve with the return of the Made In Jozi NYE Festival. This popular event is a celebration of the city’s unique energy, offering a premium daytime-to-night experience. On 31 December, the Maracanã in Sandton will be transformed into a world-class festival space with impressive staging and great production.

The lineup includes some of South Africa’s favourite artists, such as the soulful singer Shekhinah and popular DJs like DJ Kent, DJ Clint L and DJ Chowmein. Guests can look forward to a mix of Amapiano, Afro-house, hip-hop, and deep house music, along with gourmet food and a great atmosphere to welcome 2026.

The festival starts at 14:00 and continues until 02:00 the next morning.

Tickets are available for purchase online through the Howler website.

WAV Festival redefining R&B and Soul in the Mother City

Cape Town is getting an exciting new music event this summer with the launch of the WAV Festival. Created by the team behind the famous Afro Nation, this festival focuses on the best of R&B, soul, and alternative music. On 2 January 2026, the Green Point Track will become a stylish outdoor space where music and culture come together.

The lineup features international stars like Mariah The Scientist, Sasha Keable and Wale, along with local favourites like Kelvin Momo, Shekhinah, and Langa Mavuso. It is the perfect way to keep the festive mood going after New Year’s, offering world-class music and a great atmosphere right in the heart of the city.

The festival will start at 12:00 and is open to guests aged 18 and older.

Tickets and VIP options can be found on the official WAV Festival website.

Gunna and Majid Jordan return to SA for the Milk + Cookies Festival

The Milk + Cookies Festival is back in South Africa this summer for two big shows. This event celebrates music, food, and culture by bringing global stars together with local talent. American rapper Gunna will headline both shows, along with the popular Canadian-Bahraini R&B duo Majid Jordan.

The lineup has just been expanded to include UK soul singer Odeal (performing in Cape Town) and US singer Elmiene (making his debut in Johannesburg). They join local favourites like Nasty C, A-Reece, Blxckie, and the legendary DJ Kent for an unforgettable experience.

The Cape Town show will take place at Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday, 3 January 2026. The Johannesburg show follows at the Nasrec Expo Centre on Saturday, 10 January 2026.

Both shows start at 14:00 and are strictly for people aged 18 and older.

You can buy your tickets online through the Howler website.