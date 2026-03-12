Raising the bar for responsible pet parenting in South Africa

A great achievement for a truly good dog

In parks, on pavements and training fields across the country, more South African pet parents are setting their sights on a meaningful milestone: the Kennel Union of Southern Africa (KUSA) Canine Good Citizen Programme.

The programme offers a clear pathway for dogs and their handlers to demonstrate sound temperament, good manners, and responsible ownership. But beyond the titles lies something more significant: a commitment to raising well-adjusted dogs who can confidently navigate everyday life.

What is the Canine Good Citizen Test?

The KUSA Good Citizen initiative is a tiered training and evaluation programme designed to promote socialised, well-behaved dogs. An optional Puppy level is available for dogs under nine months of age, helping younger pups begin their training journey early. From there, the programme progresses through three levels: Canine Good Citizen Bronze, Canine Good Citizen Silver, and Canine Good Citizen Gold, each assessing obedience and behaviour in real-world scenarios.

“It’s about proving that your dog is socially stable and safe in public environments,” explains Claire Patterson-Abrolat, Canine Good Citizen Evaluator. “It’s not just about obedience commands; it’s about responsible handling and trust between dog and owner.”

At Gold level, teams demonstrate advanced control in distracting environments, reflecting consistency and dedication in both dog and handler.

A proud handler and an even prouder pup.

Why Structured Training Matters

Behavioural training and physical health go hand in hand. Regular training sessions stimulate a dog mentally, build confidence, and reduce anxiety-driven behaviours. Socialisation further helps prevent fear-based reactions, making public spaces safer for everyone.

“Dogs thrive when they understand what’s expected of them. Working towards a goal like Gold strengthens communication and deepens the human-animal bond,” says Patterson-Abrolat.

The regulations for Canine Good Citizen assessments emphasise calm behaviour, responsiveness, and appropriate social conduct.

Promoting Responsible Pet Parenting

In South Africa, where access to shared public spaces increasingly depends on responsible pet parenting, initiatives like this help shape positive community perceptions of dogs.

By participating in programmes such as this, pet parents demonstrate accountability and long-term commitment to their pets’ wellbeing.

This aligns closely with dotsure.co.za’s commitment to supporting responsible pet parenting. Through education, accessible pet insurance, and ongoing guidance, proactive care is encouraged. From preventative health to emergency support when it’s needed most.

Proof that patience and practice make progress

Considering the Canine Good Citizen Journey?

For pet parents exploring the Canine Good Citizenship Programme requirements, Patterson-Abrolat offers simple advice: start early, be consistent, and keep training positive.

“Don’t rush the levels,” she says. “Focus on building a confident, happy dog. The certificates are wonderful milestones, but the real reward is a dog who can safely and calmly be part of your world.”

Here’s to raising balanced companions who enrich homes and communities.

Dotsure Limited (Registration number 2006/000723/06) is a licensed non-life insurer and authorised financial services provider (FSP39925). Voted South Africa’s Best Pet Insurance 2023-2025 by readers of The Star, Die Burger, Beeld, and City Press.