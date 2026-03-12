FlySafair hikes ticket prices

FlySafair said the price of jet fuel at local airports rose by about 70% in just one week, following a surge in global oil prices. (Wikimedia commons)

FlySafair will introduce a fuel surcharge on airline tickets from Thursday after a sharp rise in jet fuel prices significantly increased operating costs.

South Africa’s largest domestic carrier said the price of jet fuel at local airports rose by about 70% in just one week, following a surge in global oil prices.

The airline said the surcharge would apply to tickets rather than increasing base fares across all routes, describing the move as a temporary measure to cushion the immediate impact of the price shock.

Fuel is one of the largest costs for airlines, particularly for low cost carriers that operate on thin margins and rely on stable operating expenses to keep ticket prices competitive.

The airline said the surcharge will be reviewed and adjusted as fuel prices stabilise.

This development highlights how volatility in global energy markets can quickly filter through to South Africa’s aviation sector, meaning passengers are likely to see higher ticket prices on some domestic flights in the coming weeks.