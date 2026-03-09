Iran war drives oil above $100, raising inflation risks for South Africa

Oil markets reacted sharply as the conflict intensified. Brent crude surged past $100 a barrel for the first time in years, briefly approaching $120 as traders responded to fears that the war could disrupt energy supplies across the Middle East.

South Africa’s economic outlook is facing renewed uncertainty as the widening war involving Iran, Israel and the United States begins to ripple through global energy markets, raising concerns about fuel prices, inflation and the timing of potential interest rate cuts.

The spike underscores how quickly geopolitical shocks can reshape economic assumptions for countries heavily dependent on imported fuel.

For South Africa, which imports the vast majority of its crude oil and refined petroleum products, the consequences could be felt quickly through higher fuel prices that feed into transport costs, food prices and broader inflation.

Economists warn that sustained elevated oil prices could significantly alter the country’s economic trajectory, delaying the prospect of interest rate relief and placing renewed pressure on households already grappling with rising living costs.

Dr Elna Moolman, group head of South Africa macroeconomic research at Standard Bank, said the inflationary consequences of the war-driven surge in oil prices could postpone expected monetary easing.

“Interest rate cuts will likely be delayed given the inflationary impact of the war-induced spike in oil prices,” she said.

The South African Reserve Bank had been widely expected to begin gradually lowering borrowing costs during 2026 as inflation eased toward the midpoint of its 3% to 6% target range. The sudden jump in oil prices has complicated that outlook.

Fuel costs are one of the most direct channels through which global shocks reach the domestic economy. South Africa’s regulated fuel pricing system tracks international oil prices and the rand-dollar exchange rate, meaning global price increases are eventually reflected at the petrol pump.

Some analysts have warned that if oil prices remain above $100 a barrel for a sustained period, South Africa could face sharp fuel price increases in the coming months.

Higher fuel costs quickly spread through the economy. Transport becomes more expensive, production costs rise and retailers eventually pass those increases on to consumers.

The result is upward pressure on inflation at a time when policymakers had hoped price growth would begin moderating.

Despite the risks, Moolman said the broader inflation impact could remain manageable if the rand remains relatively stable.

“The inflationary impact of the Iran war for South Africa should remain relatively contained, as long as the rand remains reasonably resilient,” she said.

Currency stability plays an important role in cushioning external shocks. A stronger rand reduces the cost of imported fuel in local currency terms, softening the impact of higher oil prices.

The global environment may also support some of South Africa’s export sectors.

“The impact of higher oil prices on growth and the current account should be diluted by the rise in coal prices as well as spiking precious metals prices,” Moolman said.

Precious metals such as gold and platinum group metals often rise during periods of geopolitical instability as investors seek safe-haven assets. South Africa, as a major producer of these commodities, can benefit from those price increases.

Coal prices have also strengthened as energy markets respond to uncertainty in global oil and gas supplies.

These factors could provide a partial buffer for the economy even as fuel import costs rise.

Even so, the outlook for interest rates has become more uncertain.

“At this stage we pencil in the next interest rate cut at the May MPC meeting, though this depends on how the war unfolds as well as the trajectories of oil prices and the rand exchange rate,” Moolman said.

Oil markets remain on edge as the conflict continues.

Particular concern has focused on the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime corridor between Iran and Oman that carries roughly a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil supply.

Any sustained disruption to shipping through the strait could send oil prices significantly higher.

Although global powers have historically sought to keep the waterway open, even the possibility of disruptions can trigger significant volatility in energy markets.

For energy-importing economies such as South Africa, those swings translate quickly into domestic price pressures.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana recently acknowledged that global shocks can rapidly disrupt economic planning, particularly when they affect fuel markets.

South Africa imports most of its oil and therefore absorbs movements in global energy prices.

Higher oil prices raise transport costs across supply chains, which in turn push up the cost of goods ranging from food to manufactured products.

For an economy already struggling with slow growth and high unemployment, the impact could be significant.

Rising fuel prices place pressure on household budgets while simultaneously raising the operating costs of businesses.

This combination creates a difficult policy environment.

Higher interest rates can help contain inflation but also slow economic growth. Lower rates support growth but risk fuelling price increases if inflation remains elevated.

The Reserve Bank therefore faces a delicate balancing act.

The war in the Middle East has added another layer of uncertainty to that equation.

For policymakers, the central question is whether the oil shock proves temporary or develops into a prolonged disruption of global energy markets.

If the conflict stabilises and oil prices retreat, the impact on South Africa’s inflation outlook may remain limited.

But if geopolitical tensions keep energy prices elevated, the consequences could ripple through the economy for months.

For many South Africans, the first sign of that global turmoil will likely appear in the price displayed at filling stations.

A war unfolding thousands of kilometres away is already beginning to shape the country’s economic outlook at home.