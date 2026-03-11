1,400 Days in the wild: Inside the intimate drama of Zambia’s predator kingdom

Picture Shows: Behind the Scenes A resident lioness (Panthera leo), filmed from a specially adapted vehicle.

For 1,400 days, a wildlife film crew lived and worked in Zambia’s Nsefu sector, documenting the lives of lions, leopards, hyenas and wild dogs in one of the most socially complex predator landscapes in Africa. What emerged was not just a study of survival, but a layered portrait of family, conflict, resilience and the strange intimacy that develops when humans spend long enough on the edge of the wild.

For one of the filmmakers, who began her career in a biochemistry lab before turning to the natural world, Nsefu sometimes did feel like a giant reaction chamber: pressure, instinct and competition constantly colliding. If one species acted as the spark behind much of the drama, however, it was not the lion.

Picture Shows: Behind the Scenes Cinematographer Toby Strong uses a drone to film a male lion (Panthera leo) standing in the Luangwa River at sunset.

“The wild dogs were really the catalyst,” she says. “If you look at a biology textbook, you shouldn’t get wild dogs in a place with that many lions because the competition is so intense. It should be incredibly difficult for them to survive there. But they just kept going. They kept fighting for their place, and even when things got hard, they found new ways to thrive.”

That determination became one of the emotional anchors of the story. Wild dogs, with their extraordinary teamwork and loyalty to one another, drove many of the events the crew captured. In a landscape where survival is never guaranteed, their persistence gave the series much of its tension and heart.

After 1,400 days in one place, the animals inevitably stopped feeling like distant subjects and started to seem more like familiar, if unpredictable, neighbours. The crew all developed favourites. Some were loyal to lions, especially those who had spent years filming them and admired their social power. Others were drawn to the leopards, whose beauty and self-possession remained endlessly captivating. The wild dogs won affection through their solidarity, while even the hyenas, often reduced to stereotype, revealed themselves to be far more complicated: brutal at times, but also tender, intelligent and full of character.

Still, long exposure does not bring certainty. If anything, it teaches the opposite. The crew often thought they knew what might happen next, only to be proved wrong. Again and again, the animals disrupted expectation. That unpredictability is part of what kept the work alive.

The series also raises familiar ethical questions about wildlife filmmaking. Where is the line between observation and intervention? In natural situations, the answer was clear. The crew did not step in. However difficult it might be to watch suffering, they were there to document, not to alter the natural order. Intervening in a predator-prey event or rescuing a cub would distort the very reality they were trying to understand.

Human-caused harm was different. Although the crew did not often encounter poaching activity directly in the heart of the park, they did see signs of its impact, including injuries to animals. In such cases, they worked closely with local conservation teams and scientists, reporting concerns so that the proper authorities could respond. It was a practical boundary, but an important one.

Picture Shows: Leopard (Panthera pardus) cubs Mutima and Moyo play amongst the trees.

For all the danger and drama, much of the footage came down to something deeply familiar: parenting. As the filmmaker puts it, these animals spend about half their time looking after their young and the other half trying to find food. In that sense, the wild is not so different from ordinary life. Eat, survive, protect the children, repeat.

The youngsters provided some of the series’ most memorable moments, from lion cubs running between the feet of elephants to hyena cubs chasing baboons with reckless confidence. There is humour in those scenes, but also tenderness. The joy of the series lies partly in watching different species navigate the universal challenge of keeping their offspring alive and, whenever possible, out of trouble.

Among the most rewarding long-form stories was following a female leopard cub as she grew into adulthood. Watching her development over time, and seeing how her relationship with her mother shifted, gave the series an unusual emotional depth. It also offered something rare in wildlife storytelling: the chance to see a life unfold gradually rather than in fragments.

Of course, the polished beauty of the final programme hides the roughness of the actual work. Filming in Nsefu was physically and technically demanding. The wet season, in particular, made movement difficult, with vehicles regularly getting stuck. Drone work became essential, though not always successful. On one occasion, a drone capturing a beautiful river shot flew backwards into a tree and crashed into the water. Three months later, the team returned, recovered the wreckage from the mud, and discovered that although the camera was destroyed, the memory card still worked.

That kind of near-disaster, held together by persistence, luck and basic improvisation, seems central to the job. As she jokes, without gaffer tape and zip ties, many wildlife films would never be made.

Life in camp was hardly peaceful either. The camp had no fences and sat within the same ecosystem the crew were filming. Elephants and hippos wandered through daily. Lions, leopards and giraffes appeared regularly. Yet the most disruptive visitors were sometimes the smallest. Swarms of safari ants would move through camp in thick black waves, devouring everything in their path. On one unforgettable morning, the filmmaker stepped straight into one such swarm after forgetting it was outside her tent. It was an abrupt way to wake up.

And yet those discomforts seem secondary to the wonder of living so close to the natural world. Sometimes, after everyone else had gone to sleep, she would sit quietly by the river and listen to the sounds of hippos, elephants and the night moving around her. That closeness, more than any dramatic encounter, seems to have defined the experience.

If one animal came to embody the deeper spirit of the series, it was the leopard the crew followed over five years. They thought, more than once, that they were witnessing the final chapter of her life. But she kept surprising them. Just when her story seemed to be ending, another chapter opened.

That, perhaps, is what the series captures best: the refusal of the wild to conform to tidy narratives. In Nsefu, survival is never simple, never singular, and never quite over until it is.