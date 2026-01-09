Diary: SaxbyTwins drop announced as part of the LIV Golf Afterplay line-up and January belongs to Disney+ with shows like Wonder man and FX’s The Beauty premiering

Golf fans: The SaxyTwins Photo: Supplied

SaxbyTwins

Fresh off a breakout 2025, the SaxbyTwins are showing no signs of slowing down. The dynamic duo have been announced on the stellar line-up for LIV Golf Afterplay, taking over Steyn City from 19–22 March 2026. With global hitmaker Calvin Harris headlining, the event also features heavyweights Black Coffee and GoldFish, alongside lordkez and more – placing the twins in seriously good company.

“We’re really excited about being part of this,” says Wayde. “As golf fans ourselves, it’s awesome to help open the event. There’s been a lot of hard work and belief behind the scenes.”

The announcement comes hot on the heels of a successful nationwide December tour and the release of their latest single, You’ll Find The Light – a high-energy, hopeful anthem about resilience and inner strength.

With Top 40 chart success, over 100K monthly listeners and a million-plus streams on We Lit a Match, 2026 is shaping up to be their biggest year yet.

Follow them @saxbytwins.

Wonder Man

Aspirant actor: Wonderman Photo: Disney+

Marvel fans can lock in a binge-worthy date as Wonder Man gears up to land on Disney+ this January. Marvel Television has dropped a slick new trailer and first-look stills for the eight-episode series, created by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Andrew Guest (Hawkeye, Community). Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Simon Williams, an aspiring actor desperate for his big break, alongside the scene-stealing Ben Kingsley, reprising his fan-favourite role as washed-up thespian Trevor Slattery.

Set against the glossy chaos of Hollywood, the series follows the unlikely pairing as they chase roles in a reboot of the fictional superhero film Wonder Man, offering a sharp, self-aware peek behind the entertainment industry curtain.

All eight episodes stream exclusively on Disney+ from 28 January, with the original score by Joel P West dropping 30 January. Lights, camera, Marvel.

FX’s The Beauty

Vanity: The Beauty asks: What would you sacrifice to be flawless?

Photo: Disney+

Streaming on Disney+ from Thursday, 22 January

Ryan Murphy dives into the dark side of perfection with FX’s The Beauty, a glossy international thriller set against the ruthless world of high fashion. Premiering on Disney+ in South Africa on 22 January, the series launches with three episodes, followed by weekly Thursday drops across its 11-episode first season.

When supermodels start dying in brutal, mysterious ways, FBI agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) are dispatched to Paris. Their investigation uncovers a terrifying secret: a sexually transmitted virus that grants physical perfection at a devastating cost. The trail leads to a powerful tech mogul, The Corporation (Ashton Kutcher), creator of the miracle drug “The Beauty,” who will stop at nothing to protect his empire.Spanning Paris, Venice, Rome and New York, and featuring a stacked cast including Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope, The Beauty asks a chilling question: what would you sacrifice to be flawless?