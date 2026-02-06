Gig Guide: McCoy Mrubata to Launch Children On The Frontline at Makotopong, DJ FAHD Unveils Your Love and LEGACY returns to Cape Town

Inspired by legends: DJ FAHD blends global and local influences, crafting sets that move crowds and hearts alike. Photo: Supplied

Feel the Vibes: DJ FAHD Unveils “Your Love”

Mozambican DJ and producer DJ FAHD is back with a track that celebrates the magic of connection. His new single, Your Love, channels hope, joy and the

transformative power of love, proving sometimes all it takes is a little spark to change everything.

Known for his signature fusion of Afro house and tropical house, DJ FAHD delivers music that works equally well for high-energy dancefloors or chilled sunset sessions.

After hits like Just A Feeling and Keep Coming Back, Your Love is his first single aimed at radio airplay, promising broader recognition for his infectious sound.

Inspired by legends from Michael Jackson to Southern African icons like Black Coffee and Shimza, DJ FAHD blends global and local influences, crafting sets that move crowds and hearts alike.

McCoy Mrubata to launch 'Children On The Frontline'

Storytelling: McCoy Mrubata’s latest work offers listeners a journey through African heritage. Photo: Supplied

South African jazz luminary McCoy Mrubata will launch his highly anticipated new album, Children On The Frontline, on Sunday, 8 February 2026, at the Makotopong Car Museum in Boschkop.

Known for his signature horn melodies and deep connection to African storytelling, Mrubata’s latest work reflects on resilience, generational memory and the experiences of today’s youth.

The album, produced by acclaimed pianist Luyanda Madope, blends spiritual undertones with expansive jazz arrangements, creating a sound that honours tradition while embracing contemporary influences.

Together, Mrubata and Madope craft a recording that is reflective and exploratory, offering listeners a journey through African heritage and modern expression. The launch promises an intimate, immersive experience within the setting of the Makotopong Car Museum.

Admission is via album purchase at R250 and attendance is strictly by RSVP.

The event starts at 3pm.

LEGACY: The Love Pride Ball 2026

Celebration: The event is the backbone of SA’s queer ballroom community.

On Saturday, 7 February, LEGACY returns to Cape Town’s Old Biscuit Mill to kick off the cultural calendar with the Love Pride Ball.

Now in its fourth year, LEGACY serves as the architectural backbone of South Africa’s queer ballroom community, focusing on being a space where history is honoured and competition is strictly adjudicated.

Produced by Edition Events, the night celebrates a distinct South African evolution of a global movement.

From established Mainstream Houses to the youth-led Kiki Scene and independent 007s, participants will “walk” the floor in a showcase of resilience and artistry.

Honouring the pioneering spirit of the late Kirvan Fortuin, the event matches high-tier production with raw cultural energy.

Attendees can expect doors to open from 9pm until 2am.

Tickets are available on Quicket.