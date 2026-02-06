Nomabotwe and the quiet work of survival

Protégé: Nomabotwe’s story is shaped by patience and long pauses over 20 years.

There is a kind of music that does not announce itself. It neither arrives with spectacle or bravado nor does it compete for attention in a crowded soundscape.

It waits. It listens. It asks that you slow down enough to hear yourself.

Nomabotwe’s music lives in this register: soft-spoken, deliberate and deeply human — the kind that lingers long after the final

note dissolves.

“Music, for me, has never just been performance,” she says. “It has always been purpose.”

For more than 20 years, Nomabotwe has moved through South Africa’s music industry with quiet endurance.

Hers is not a story of sudden visibility or industry-backed momentum. It is a story shaped by patience, long pauses and the unseen labour of woman artists who persist even when recognition lags behind contribution.

It is telling that her debut album arrived only in 2024, titled Hamba Ungemi, two decades after she began working professionally.

The delay was not accidental.

“It can tell you that I waited this long because of the challenges,” she says. “Because of the lack of resources. Because of us being looked down upon.”

Like many South African musicians, Nomabotwe’s first encounter with music took place in church, a space that gave her both grounding and discipline.

Her most formative early lesson came when she joined the band of Stompie Mavi, now deceased, nearly 19 years ago. She was stepping into a rehearsal space with a confidence sharpened by choir singing and youthful urgency.

“I started singing very loudly on the microphone,” she recalls, laughing softly, “because I wanted him to hear that I could sing.”

Mavi, known for his formidable presence, was not amused. He demanded to know who was disturbing his rehearsal. He wheeled into the space and confronted her.

“He had a very, very strong character,” she says. “He snapped at me.”

What followed was instruction rather than humiliation. That day, Mavi taught her microphone technique: how to hold it, how to sing into it and how to respect space

and sound.

“Until today, I’m very good at handling a microphone because he taught me that day,” she says.

“I never forgot that moment.”

It is a lesson she carries forward, passing it on to younger artists through the Inner Voice Project, a youth-focused initiative she describes as a meeting point between the artist and the human.

“The Inner Voice Project was born from a very quiet space,” she says. “A space where artists can talk about the things we don’t talk about on a daily basis.”

The project, launching during the 2026 Back-to-School season in the Eastern Cape before rolling out nationally, uses music, storytelling and dialogue to help young people develop emotional awareness, confidence and self-belief.

Its premise is deceptively simple but politically urgent: education must account for the emotional

lives of learners, not only their academic outcomes.

“Young people are often taught what to achieve but not how to understand themselves,” Nomabotwe says.

“This project is about helping learners trust who they are.”

Unlike conventional arts programmes, the Inner Voice Project does not rush towards productivity or performance. Sessions resemble ceremonies more than classes. Participants meditate, journal, breathe and explore voice and storytelling alongside conversations about vulnerability, illness and self-doubt.

“We also talk stillness,” she says. “If you don’t want to talk, you can just be quiet. Just be yourself.”

The decision to launch the project in the Eastern Cape is both symbolic and intentional.

Long framed through narratives of marginalisation, the province is also rich in cultural memory, resilience and creative excellence.

“It’s fertile ground,” she says, “for conversations about identity, voice and belonging.”

These concerns are not abstract for Nomabotwe. Her own career has unfolded within an industry that remains deeply male-dominated.

“Whether we like it or not, it is like that,” she says. “You are told to sit down and listen. We’ll teach you how this thing is done.”

Such environments, she explains, often deny women the freedom to express themselves fully. And yet, she stayed. “We do it anyway,” she says. “Because if you want to win, you have to keep pushing.”

There were moments when the weight of pushing felt unbearable. One such moment gave birth to Qhakaza, the first song she wrote and released.

“I was at a point where I felt, This thing is not working. Let me leave and go find work,” she says.

Instead, she listened to an inner voice and wrote the song that would become her anchor.

“Every time I felt like giving up, I would sing that song,” she says. “And then I would get up and find something to do.”

Despite the obstacles, Nomabotwe speaks with cautious optimism about change. Opportunities for women, particularly in the media and in advertising, are slowly emerging. She recalls being awarded an EP recording opportunity before releasing her full album — something that once felt unimaginable.

“There is room for change,” she says. “Especially if they can listen to us more.”

She is clear-eyed about the demands of the present. Social media, she admits, remains a challenge. “In order to reach more audiences, we have to be consistent. I still struggle with that side. But I’m working on myself.”

As she prepares to perform at Saturday Nights Live alongside Kapi Gantsu at the Hard Rock Café Johannesburg on 7 March 2026 and later to commemorate her 20-year milestone with a special anniversary concert, her emotions are layered.

“I’m extremely excited,” she says. “I’m scared. The dream is so big that it scares me.”

Plans include a documentary to be screened on the night, an attempt to honour not only her catalogue but the unseen labour behind it.

What has surprised her most, however, is the depth of her audience’s loyalty.

Album launches and tour stops across Gqeberha, Cape Town, East London and Johannesburg sold out, moments that left her stunned.

“I couldn’t believe what I saw,” she says. “I didn’t know people would come that way.” “I’m happy with the pace,” she adds. “I’m not rushing.”

Her collaborations—from sharing stages with established artists to returning to sing with choirs that shaped her foundation — are not about nostalgia but continuity.

“That’s where I come from,” she says. “That’s where I got the foundation.”

Nomabotwe’s name means palace.

It is an apt metaphor for an artist who has built an interior world

spacious enough to hold faith and fear, solitude and community, silence and song.

When asked what she hopes audiences will carry with them from her anniversary concert and into the next chapter of her career, she pauses.

“I want to pour my heart out,” she says quietly. “I hope they receive something.”

In an industry driven by noise, Nomabotwe’s career stands as a reminder that listening, too, is a form of power and that sometimes the most radical thing an artist can do is remain gentle and endure.