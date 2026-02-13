Die Kantoor: South Africa’s brilliantly awkward take on a classic

Die Kantoor proves that cringe comedy thrives in Klerksdorp

I’ll admit it, I genuinely believed that the US version of The Office was untouchable. Its awkward humour, unforgettable characters, and perfectly timed cringe comedy felt impossible to replicate. But then came Die Kantoor, now airing on Showmax and Kyknet, and suddenly there’s a very strong contender for the throne.

Die Kantoor manages to do something remarkable: it stays true to the mockumentary style and comedic formula that made the US adaptation so successful, while grounding itself firmly and unapologetically in South African culture. The result is a show that feels familiar yet refreshingly original and not a copy, but a clever reimagining.

Delivered primarily in Afrikaans, the show leans into culturally specific language, humour, and workplace nuances that immediately set it apart. The jokes land differently because they are rooted in everyday South African experiences, from small-town office politics to subtle cultural references that locals instantly recognise. There’s a rhythm and flavour to the humour that feels organic rather than manufactured.

The South African edition marks the 14th international adaptation of the franchise. The Showmax Original is produced by Rapid Blue, a division of BBC Studios, with BBC Studios overseeing global distribution.

Set in Klerksdorp, the show centres around Deluxe Processed Meats, a polony distribution company that appears to be doing everything except actually selling polony. The sheer absurdity of the business premise sets the tone from the outset. This isn’t a sleek corporate office with glass boardrooms and big-city ambition; it’s a slightly chaotic small-town operation fuelled by oversized personalities and misplaced confidence.

At the heart of it all is Flip Bosman, the interim boss who leads with unwavering self-belief and an almost heroic inability to read the room. Flip embodies the classic cringe-comedy formula: he thinks he’s inspiring, progressive, and deeply respected, when in reality he’s often the source of second-hand embarrassment for everyone around him. Whether he’s delivering painfully awkward motivational speeches or implementing questionable team-building exercises, Flip’s confidence never falters, even when it absolutely should. Watching him navigate everyday workplace situations is equal parts hilarious and excruciating, which is precisely the point.

Then there’s Tjaart Ferreira, played by Schalk Bezuidenhout, who unofficially sees himself as second-in-command. Tjaart is ambitious, slightly self-important, and desperate for recognition. Yet he is constantly and subtly reminded of his actual place in the hierarchy, often by Flip himself. Bezuidenhout brings a layered performance to the role, blending arrogance with vulnerability in a way that makes Tjaart both ridiculous and oddly sympathetic. His dynamic with Flip serves as one of the show’s strongest comedic engines, built on insecurity, competition, and awkward loyalty.

What truly makes Die Kantoor shine is its willingness to sit in discomfort. The humour isn’t driven solely by punchlines, but by silences, forced enthusiasm, tone-deaf leadership, and painfully relatable workplace interactions. It trusts the audience to appreciate the slow burn of cringe rather than rushing to obvious jokes.Ultimately, Die Kantoor doesn’t attempt to outshine the US version by mimicking it scene for scene. Instead, it captures the spirit of The Office and reshapes it within a distinctly South African framework. The result is bold, culturally specific, and laugh-out-loud funny. If you thought no adaptation could rival the US original, Die Kantoor might just prove you wrong.