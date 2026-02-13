Gig Guide: Ben Rodrigues releases Hazel Eyes, Coco & J’Something’s ‘Lovers Rock’ returns this Valentine’s Day and catch The Rise by Kgethang Konese this Easter

Power duo: Coco and J’Something host the festival that blends culinary artistry with soul culture. Photo: Supplied

Lovers Rock promises an unforgettable day of love

Celebrate love at Lovers Rock, Johannesburg’s premier Valentine’s Day festival, returning to GROUND The Venue on February 14, 2026.

The second edition of the festival, hosted by the creative powerhouse couple Coco & J’Something, aims to bring an immersive event that will beautifully blend culinary artistry with soulful culture.

The festival offers a diverse experience, featuring artisan markets, nostalgic games and intimate dining curated by the hosts.

Visitors can find serenity in the Sanctuary or dance through a 12-hour musical marathon.

The 2026 line-up is headlined by the award-winning Mi Casa and marks a historic reunion for the legendary duo Liquideep after an 11-year hiatus. Designed for connection and discovery, Lovers Rock promises an unforgettable day of romance and community.

Tickets can be purchased on Howler starting at R550.

Kgethang Konese as Easter sorted with The Rise

Gospel: Kgethang Konese. Photo: Supplied

Celebrated gospel artist and visionary leader Kgethang Konese returns this Easter with the fifth edition of The Rise, a powerful worship experience taking place on 18 April 2026 at Ethiopia in Midrand and on 25 April 2026 at Ngoako Ramatlhodi Sports Complex in Seshego.

Now a cherished Easter tradition, The Rise unites communities through reflection, praise and authentic traditional gospel.

The Midrand gathering features Mmuso Worship, while Seshego audiences can look forward to Manana Ramongae, Mapula Monyepao and Katleho Seobi. Each event promises a deeply spiritual atmosphere rooted in heartfelt ministry.

After his successful live recording on 31 January 2026, Kgethang continues to expand his impact both on and off the stage.

Born in Lesotho and raised in Klerksdorp, he has built an impressive career spanning

ministry and business, creating thousands of opportunities nationwide. Through The Rise, he once again invites audiences to reflect, renew and rise in faith this Easter season.

Ben Rodrigues releases emotionally raw ballad

Vulnerable side: Ben Rodriques composed Hazel Eyes at 3am in a London hotel room.

South African singer-songwriter Ben Rodrigues unveils a personal new chapter with his latest single, Hazel Eyes. Best known for viral pop hits like Was It Real, Tell Me How and Homesick, Rodrigues now trades upbeat anthems for an emotionally raw ballad that reveals a more vulnerable side.

Written at 3am in a London hotel room during his first UK tour, Hazel Eyes captures the emotional weight of chasing a dream while fearing the cost of distance from the one he loves. The title becomes a metaphor for the relationships we risk while pursuing ambition, a theme that resonates far beyond music.

Serving as a glimpse into his upcoming June album, the single marks bold new sonic and lyrical territory. With a nationwide tour, US collaborations and a Kirstenbosch performance on 22 March 2026 is set to be a defining year for Ben Rodrigues.