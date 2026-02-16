J. Cole announces Johannesburg return as ‘The Fall Off’ tour heads to FNB Stadium

Ten years after his last performance in South Africa, J. Cole is coming back, and this time it may be for the final chapter. The North Carolina rapper has announced a 50-plus date global run titled The Fall-Off Tour, a sweeping trek across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa in support of his seventh and purported final studio album, The Fall Off, released on February 6. The tour will conclude on December 12 with a stadium show at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, marking his first return to SA since June 2016.

That 2016 show has since taken on near-mythic status among local fans. At the time, Cole was touring behind 2014 Forest Hills Drive, widely regarded by many hip-hop purists as his best body of work and, in some circles, his only undisputed classic. He opened that Johannesburg concert with A Tale of 2 Citiez and moved through fan favourites like Apparently, Wet Dreamz, Power Trip and a deeply emotional rendition of Love Yourz, before closing with Note to Self.

Before Cole even touched the stage, the night felt like a statement about the future of South African hip-hop. A then-rising Nasty C opened the show and left many convinced they were witnessing the emergence of a new star. He was joined by Emtee, Kwesta and Fifi Cooper, a line-up that in hindsight, reads like a snapshot of a pivotal era in SA rap. A decade later, it will be interesting to see who’s chosen to open for Cole this time.

The timing is significant. The Fall Off debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, moving 280,000 equivalent album units in its first week in the United States, according to Luminate data reported by Billboard. The album generated 169.5 million on-demand streams, sold 113,000 pure copies and marked Cole’s biggest vinyl week ever, with 80,000 vinyl units accounting for 71 percent of total sales. It is the largest week for any R&B or hip-hop album in nearly a year.

It also extends a streak that has quietly defined his career. Previous chart-toppers include The Off-Season, KOD, 4 Your Eyez Only, 2014 Forest Hills Drive, Born Sinner and Cole World: The Sideline Story. For an artist who has often positioned himself as rap’s introspective outlier — the college kid with a conscience, the superstar without the excess — commercial dominance has become routine.

Yet the stakes around The Fall Off feel different.

For over a decade, Cole has framed this album as his closing statement, the final piece in a carefully constructed arc. In the weeks leading up to its release, he described it as a personal challenge to create his best album on his last attempt. The mythology around the project has been building since at least 2016, teased in lyrics, interviews and documentary-style content.

Its arrival also comes after a period of turbulence for his standing in hip-hop’s so-called “big three” alongside Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Cole’s decision to withdraw from a public lyrical clash and apologise on stage at Dreamville Festival in 2024 drew criticism from fans who equate competitive aggression with credibility. For some, The Fall Off is not just an album, it is a redemption play, a reaffirmation of lyrical supremacy without theatrics.

Announcing a global tour of this scale suggests confidence. It is his first solo headline tour in five years and his first full global run in nearly a decade. The routing reads like a victory lap: Charlotte, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, Berlin, London, Paris and Sydney before closing in Johannesburg.

The December 12 show at FNB Stadium will be his largest South African performance to date. Tickets for Europe, the UK and South Africa go on presale from February 18 at 9am local time, with general sales opening on February 20 via thefalloff.com. Various VIP packages will also be available, offering premium seating, pre-show lounge access and exclusive merchandise.

If The Fall Off is indeed the final album, then this tour functions as something close to a farewell, though hip-hop history has taught us to treat retirements with caution. Artists rarely leave quietly. And Cole, who has built a career on introspection and long-term planning, is unlikely to treat this lightly.

Ten years ago, he ended his Johannesburg show with Note to Self, thanking collaborators and reflecting on the journey that brought him there. In December, he will return not as a hungry ascendant star, but as a fully formed legacy act attempting to close his own circle.

Whether this is truly the end or simply another pivot, South Africa will once again be part of the story.